LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Sanderson Farms And Tyson Foods Upgraded As Coronavirus-related Demand Sends Meat 'Flying Off The Shelves' -- MarketWatch

Sanderson Farms and Tyson Foods were both upgraded to overweight from neutral at JPMorgan as coronavirus-related demand sends meat "flying off the shelves" at grocers. Analysts think the demand is offsetting foodservice weakness. "In addition, because meat is a perishable product (and given limited freezer space in homes), the reversal of today's pantry-loading benefits should be relatively muted," analysts said. Channel checks in New York and California show that chicken was hard to find. Analysts think these companies are shifting merchandise from foodservice to grocers for consumers. Tyson stock has gained 4.8% in Friday premarket trading, though shares are down 16.5% over the last year. Sanderson Farms shares are up nearly 2% in Friday premarket trading and up 1.1% over the last 12 months. The S&P 500 index has fallen 1.7% for the past year.

-Tonya Garcia

Food Supply-Chain Firms Go All Out to Stock Shelves -- Market Talk

14:13 ET - Companies that handle food supply chains are using a full-court press to get supermarket shelves re-stocked, according to Americold chief executive Fred Boehler. Boehler, whose company runs cold-storage facilities from which products like milk and frozen foods are distributed, says Americold is seeing a surge in demand from grocers to keep items on store shelves. "There's a ton of food in the supply chain," Boehler says. "The problem is, it's similar to a hurricane: Everyone rushes the stores." Bare shelves may persist in some cases because there have been multiple waves of panicked buying as different cohorts of Americans grow concerned about the crisis in sequence, he adds. "We're going to be busy for a while," Boehler says. (matt.grossman@wsj.com; @mattgrossman)

Sysco Withdraws Three-Year Guidance Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Sysco Corp. said it is withdrawing its three-year guidance plan for fiscal years 2018 to 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the global economy.

The wholesale company on Friday said it is working with its banking partners to raise additional funds to strengthen liquidity. Sysco said it would reduce expenses amid lower customer demand, align inventory with current sales trends, lower capital expenditures and manage receivables.

Sysco has cash on hand of about $2 billion as of Friday, including a recent $1.5 billion withdrawal under its revolving credit facility, it said. The company has no debt maturities for the next six months, Sysco said.

STORIES OF INTEREST

China Unlikely to Meet Phase-One Agricultural Obligations -- Market Talk

13:11 ET - Even with China purchasing more than 750,000 metric tons of US corn, as well as a sizable tonnage of wheat, China is unlikely to meet its target of $36B worth of US agricultural export purchases in 2020, says Todd Hubbs, a professor with the Agricultural and Consumer Economics department of the University of Illinois. According to Hubbs, China started the year too slowly in agriculture purchases, slowed mostly by the spread of coronavirus throughout Asia earlier this year. However, Hubbs adds, China will likely continue to buy sizable portions of US exports throughout the year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Changes to Worker and Transportation Ability Could Impact Grains -- Market Talk

12:59 ET - The biggest changes to the agricultural supply chain due to coronavirus could be because of labor issues at grain processing facilities and with transportation. "How will we respond when our processing plant workers get Covid-19?" says Gary Schnitkey, a professor with the agricultural and consumer economics department at the University of Illinois. What may result is short-term price volatility, says Schnitkey. "We'll likely see spiky, erratic price points as supply chains adjust." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Trading Mixed -- Market Talk

15:50 ET - Live cattle futures finish trading 0.7% higher at 89.525 cents a pound, while hog futures fall 1.7% at 67.95c. Livestock futures in general may turn around next week, Craig Turner of Daniels Trading says. "Beef, pork and poultry demand will be strong and we still maintain livestock markets will be the first to bottom," Turner says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 20 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 20 +$ 43.11 +$ 36.97 Mar 19 +$ 40.70 +$ 34.17 Mar 18 +$ 31.24 +$ 26.11 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 110.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 110.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose $3.88 per hundred pounds, to $253.75, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 89 cents per hundred pounds, to $240.17. The total load count was 147. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.11, to $80.04 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.