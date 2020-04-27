Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/27 05:29:13 pm
2878.48 PTS   +1.47%
05:27pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:33pShares jump on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Pork Industry, USDA Discuss Euthanizing Hogs After Coronavirus Closes Plants

The U.S. pork industry and agricultural regulators are discussing the prospect of euthanizing thousands of pigs, after coronavirus outbreaks closed major processing plants.

The U.S. pork industry typically slaughters around 510,000 pigs daily for bacon, hams and sausage. Covid-19 outbreaks among plant workers have forced closures of facilities that typically process roughly one-fifth of the daily total, or 105,000 pigs a day, leading to a backup on farms and raising the prospect of having to euthanize them and then render or bury the carcasses.

'Food Supply Chain Is Breaking,' Tyson Foods Chairman Says

The coronavirus-driven closures of meatpacking plants across the country imperils food supplies and risks widespread waste of poultry and livestock, Tyson Foods Inc. Chairman John Tyson warned Sunday.

"As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain," wrote Mr. Tyson, patriarch of the company's founding family, in a Tyson Foods website post that also ran as a full-page ad in several newspapers. "The food supply chain is breaking."

STORIES OF INTEREST

Beyond Meat Stock Can't Hold Up to Covid-19 and Competition, Analyst Says -- Barrons.com

Beyond Meat stock has been on a strange stealth run. Shares rose 41% last week, breaking $100 a share again and closing at $108.78. What's more, the stock is up almost 100% over the past three weeks. New partnerships as well as meatpacking turmoil are fueling gains.

It has been quite a run, but it is far enough for UBS analyst Steven Strycula. He downgraded shares on Monday to the equivalent of Sell from Hold. He thinks investors aren't worried enough about the impact of Covid-19, the recession and new competition for the alternative-meat startup.

KFC To Test Plant-based Chicken Nuggets In China -- MarketWatch

KFC China said Monday that it will test plant-based chicken nuggets at three locations between April 28 and April 30. Sourced from Cargill, the nuggets will be finished with water chestnut after cooked. KFC Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets will be sold in a five-piece serving. Customers must have a pre-sale coupon to purchase. The participating KFCs in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen will get a green makeover during the test period. The chicken chain already tested the item on the app from April 20 through April 23 and sold 7,000 servings. KFC China is part of Yum China Holdings KFC in the U.S., part of the Yum Brands portfolio, previously tested plant-based chicken in Atlanta. Starbucksrecently announced that it has partnered with Beyond Meat and others to add plant-based food to its menu. Yum China stock is down 2.4% over the last year while the S&P 500 index is down 3.5% for the period.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Finish Day Limit Up, Cattle Rises on Strong Report -- Market Talk

15:19 ET - Issues with pork-packing plant closures help elevate hog futures. The June contract finishes the day trading limit up, rising 3.75 cents a pound, or 7.3%, to 55.275 cents. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures gain 1.7% to 84.05c. Trading was driven largely by the Cattle on Feed report, which was released Friday after the market's close. The report showed cattle placed on feed totaled 1.56M head, down 23% from March 2019 and the lowest for March since at least 1996. This data was supportive for futures trading today, Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 27 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Apr 27       +$102.68            +$ 45.05 
Apr 24       +$ 84.99            +$ 30.54 
Apr 23       +$ 79.16            +$ 30.43 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  133.8 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  136.1 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $18.47 per hundred pounds, to $311.84, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $19.76 per hundred pounds, to $298.78. The total load count was 96. Wholesale pork prices rose $6.75, to $82.69 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -8.41% 99.63 Delayed Quote.43.89%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.51% 24133.78 Delayed Quote.-16.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 8837.656774 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 8730.164292 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
S&P 500 1.47% 2878.48 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 2.86% 77.74 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
YUM BRANDS 2.68% 88.19 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. 4.51% 45.93 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
05:27pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:33pShares jump on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further
RE
04:26pShares jump on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further
RE
04:25pShares jump on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further
RE
04:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks advance as some states reopen for busin..
RE
02:24pNearly 17% of S&P 500 Companies Have Cut Guidance Because of Coronavirus Pand..
DJ
09:07aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Mood improves as lockdown restrictions ease
08:27aWeekly market update : Indices free themselves from the oil trap
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
KOHL'S CORPORATION 18.6 Delayed Quote.17.72%
PVH CORPORATION 47.64 Delayed Quote.15.18%
ARCONIC INC. 9.15 Delayed Quote.13.81%
NORDSTROM, INC 20.27 Delayed Quote.13.62%
GAP INC 7.79 Delayed Quote.12.90%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 10.02 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
ABIOMED, INC. 163.47 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 547.52 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.68 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
COTY INC. 5.44 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group