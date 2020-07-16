LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Covid-19 Pandemic Driving Unprecedented Food Supply Chain Uncertainty -- Market Talk

1001 GMT - The fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented uncertainty in global food supply chains, with potential bottlenecks in labor markets, agricultural production, and transport and logistics, among others, according to a new report from OPEC and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization. "In the short term, the economic and social impacts of the pandemic interrupt the generally positive medium-term outlook for global agricultural production and food consumption." The report adds that governments face the challenge of creating balanced policies that address immediate needs, such as labor shortages, and also set up durable conditions for the agricultural sector to "build back better." (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

Domino's Says Pandemic Sparks Stronger Demand in U.S.

Domino's Pizza Inc. reported robust U.S. sales for its latest quarter amid heightened demand for meal delivery from consumers at home during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Domino's on Thursday said U.S. comparable sales, or those from locations open at least a year, rose 16% for its fiscal second quarter ended June 14, ahead of analysts's forecasts. A year earlier, the company reported a 3% gain.

STORIES OF INTEREST

KFC Partners With Beyond Meat To Launch Limited-time Plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken -- MarketWatch

KFC announced a partnership with Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) that will bring a limited-time plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken to Southern California starting July 20. Available in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and surrounding areas, Beyond Fried Chicken will be sold in more than 50 restaurants while supplies last. KFC has been testing plant-based menu items throughout 2020, including tests in Charlotte and Nashville. KFC is part of the Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) portfolio that also includes Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Yum Brands stock is down 11.1% for 2020 so far. Beyond Meat shares are up 69.6%. And the S&P 500 index has slipped 0.8% for the period.

Corn Belt Expected to Stay Wet -- Market Talk

13:30 ET - Rainfall in the Corn Belt is expected to water nascent Midwestern crops over the course of the next seven days, Arlan Suderman of StoneX says. "Rains of [one inch] or more are expected across most areas of the Midwest over the next seven days, although some areas will miss out," he says. This rainfall should help yields in the affected areas stay strong, Suderman says, although some areas are going to miss this rainfall, which could prove to have a big effect on those crops. Corn and soybean futures on the CBOT rise by 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively. Wheat futures fall 2.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Up -- Market Talk

15:25 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished up 3.5 cents per pound, or 7%, to 53.65 cents per pound. The uptick in futures comes as market participants theorize that prices can only travel higher from their current levels. "There is some thinking that the pork cutout may be bottoming out and that the packers are going to start having to compete for hogs," says independent trader Dan Norcini. "Export markets may be perking up as well... hams in particular seem to have generated enough buying down at these levels to clean them up." Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished 1.9% higher at $1.03275 per pound - the highest the most-active contract has closed at since early March. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 16 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jul 16 +$ 70.50 +$ 10.69 Jul 15 +$ 72.91 +$ 14.03 Jul 14 +$ 69.81 +$ 9.68 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 94.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 4 cents per hundred pounds, to $200.80, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 7 cents per hundred pounds, to $191.30. The total load count was 172. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.55, to $66.71 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.