Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Covid-19 Pandemic Driving Unprecedented Food Supply Chain Uncertainty -- Market Talk

1001 GMT - The fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented uncertainty in global food supply chains, with potential bottlenecks in labor markets, agricultural production, and transport and logistics, among others, according to a new report from OPEC and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization. "In the short term, the economic and social impacts of the pandemic interrupt the generally positive medium-term outlook for global agricultural production and food consumption." The report adds that governments face the challenge of creating balanced policies that address immediate needs, such as labor shortages, and also set up durable conditions for the agricultural sector to "build back better." (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

Domino's Says Pandemic Sparks Stronger Demand in U.S.

Domino's Pizza Inc. reported robust U.S. sales for its latest quarter amid heightened demand for meal delivery from consumers at home during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Domino's on Thursday said U.S. comparable sales, or those from locations open at least a year, rose 16% for its fiscal second quarter ended June 14, ahead of analysts's forecasts. A year earlier, the company reported a 3% gain.

STORIES OF INTEREST

KFC Partners With Beyond Meat To Launch Limited-time Plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken -- MarketWatch

KFC announced a partnership with Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) that will bring a limited-time plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken to Southern California starting July 20. Available in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and surrounding areas, Beyond Fried Chicken will be sold in more than 50 restaurants while supplies last. KFC has been testing plant-based menu items throughout 2020, including tests in Charlotte and Nashville. KFC is part of the Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) portfolio that also includes Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Yum Brands stock is down 11.1% for 2020 so far. Beyond Meat shares are up 69.6%. And the S&P 500 index has slipped 0.8% for the period.

Corn Belt Expected to Stay Wet -- Market Talk

13:30 ET - Rainfall in the Corn Belt is expected to water nascent Midwestern crops over the course of the next seven days, Arlan Suderman of StoneX says. "Rains of [one inch] or more are expected across most areas of the Midwest over the next seven days, although some areas will miss out," he says. This rainfall should help yields in the affected areas stay strong, Suderman says, although some areas are going to miss this rainfall, which could prove to have a big effect on those crops. Corn and soybean futures on the CBOT rise by 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively. Wheat futures fall 2.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Up -- Market Talk

15:25 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished up 3.5 cents per pound, or 7%, to 53.65 cents per pound. The uptick in futures comes as market participants theorize that prices can only travel higher from their current levels. "There is some thinking that the pork cutout may be bottoming out and that the packers are going to start having to compete for hogs," says independent trader Dan Norcini. "Export markets may be perking up as well... hams in particular seem to have generated enough buying down at these levels to clean them up." Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished 1.9% higher at $1.03275 per pound - the highest the most-active contract has closed at since early March. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 16 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Jul 16       +$ 70.50            +$ 10.69 
Jul 15       +$ 72.91            +$ 14.03 
Jul 14       +$ 69.81            +$  9.68 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   94.5 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  101.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 4 cents per hundred pounds, to $200.80, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 7 cents per hundred pounds, to $191.30. The total load count was 172. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.55, to $66.71 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -2.50% 128.45 Delayed Quote.74.27%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.23% 330.25 End-of-day quote.-13.67%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.50% 26734.71 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.33% 143.075 End-of-day quote.-4.06%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 103.425 End-of-day quote.-18.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 43.39 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.70% 10626.460161 Delayed Quote.22.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.73% 10473.828758 Delayed Quote.17.59%
ORANGE 0.55% 10.985 Real-time Quote.-16.73%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3215.57 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.49% 29.23 End-of-day quote.-16.50%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.81% 535.25 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
YUM BRANDS -0.73% 89.69 Delayed Quote.-12.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:31pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pNetflix Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO, Adds 10 Million Subscribers -- Update
DJ
04:58pU.S. mortgage rates reach historic depths below 3% -Freddie Mac
RE
04:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Lower as Economic Concerns Flare Up
DJ
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower as Economic Concerns Flare Up
DJ
04:13pNetflix Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO, Adds 10 Million Subscribers -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:13pRising U.S. coronavirus cases slam stocks, push debt yields lower
RE
04:06pRise in COVID-19 cases spurs risk-off move, dollar lifted
RE
04:05pRise in COVID-19 cases spurs risk-off move, dollar lifted
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. 42.31 Delayed Quote.4.70%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 62.54 Delayed Quote.4.15%
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA 107.05 Delayed Quote.4.09%
GAP INC 13.07 Delayed Quote.3.98%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 34.4 Delayed Quote.3.77%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 34.49 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 62.9 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.45 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.78 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.61 Delayed Quote.-15.62%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group