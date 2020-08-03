Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Tyson Says Pandemic-Related Costs Drag on 3Q Results

Tyson Foods Inc. said costs related to the Covid-19 pandemic hit results for its latest quarter, reflecting the immense challenges the meat-processing company faces in safely producing protein as the coronavirus spreads.

Tyson on Monday said it spent about $340 million during its fiscal-third quarter in additional costs tied to the pandemic, including for protective equipment, facility sanitation, testing and bonuses for workers.

Tyson Foods Picks Former Tech Executive Dean Banks as New CEO

Tyson Foods Inc. said it would promote company president Dean Banks to chief executive, elevating a former Silicon Valley tech executive as the biggest U.S. meat company grapples with fallout from Covid-19.

Arkansas-based Tyson announced Mr. Banks's new role on Monday as it reported a 22% decline in quarterly profits, weighed down by $340 million in costs related to safety equipment, pay increases for workers, plant shutdowns and other pandemic-related expenses.

Covid-19 Stranded Livestock By the Millions -- Market Talk

10:00 ET - Coronavirus-related meatpacking plant shutdowns stranded around 3M hogs and 1M cattle on US farms and ranches over the past few months, Tyson Foods executives estimate. That's been a burden for farmers, struggling to slow animals' weight gain as they await processing, and keeping barns from overcrowding in the meantime. For processors like Tyson, it means strong supplies of cattle and hogs for the coming quarters. "Over the course of months that will work itself out," says Tyson CEO Noel White. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com ; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Covid-19 Pushes More Meat Sales Online, Tyson Says -- Market Talk

09:42 ET - Tyson Foods for years has been testing meat sales via e-commerce platforms like Amazon, and executives say Covid-19 accelerated the effort this spring. Company president, and incoming CEO, Dean Banks says on Tyson's quarterly conference call that Tyson adjusted some packaging and sizing to accommodate more online sales, and the company expects the trend to continue beyond the pandemic. Despite the bump, Tyson says overall demand remains down in the pandemic, and business won't return to normal until consumers resume more normal eating out habits. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Beyond Meat Is Heading To Sam's Club And BJ's Wholesale -- MarketWatch

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) said Monday that its Beyond Burgers will be sold at Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) warehouse chain Sam's Club, and at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ). Beyond Meat began selling at Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) last summer. The news comes just days after rival plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods Inc. began rolling out its Impossible Burgers at nearly 2,100 Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets nationwide. Walmart is also selling Impossible Burgers on its website. Beyond Meat stock is up 2.5% in Monday premarket trading, and has soared 66.5% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 1.3% for 2020 so far.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Close Trading Higher -- Market Talk

16:46 ET - Cattle futures on the CME rise 0.4% to $1.08275 a pound, making it fifth consecutive session higher as well as the highest it's has traded at since early March, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. "Fundamentally there is no reason for the rally with plenty of heavy cattle that still remain backlogged throughout the 5-regions," Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing says. Meanwhile, lean-hog futures fall 2.5% to 48.4c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 3 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Aug  3       +$ 51.77            +$  9.40 
Jul 31       +$ 46.42            +$  6.31 
Jul 30       +$ 50.70            +$ 11.68 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
         For Today              Choice   95.3 
     (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select   99.9 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.40 per hundred pounds, to $204.66, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 51 cents per hundred pounds, to $190.40. The total load count was 104. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.44, to $66.11 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -0.04% 150.41 Delayed Quote.-14.71%
BEYOND MEAT, INC. 6.69% 134.32 Delayed Quote.66.53%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 1.16% 329.32 Delayed Quote.10.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 26664.4 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 145 End-of-day quote.-0.45%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 103.05 End-of-day quote.-17.54%
NASDAQ 100 1.37% 11055.076191 Delayed Quote.24.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.47% 10902.797333 Delayed Quote.19.76%
S&P 500 0.72% 3294.61 Delayed Quote.1.25%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 1.59% 62.43 Delayed Quote.-32.50%
WALMART INC. -0.08% 129.3 Delayed Quote.8.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:17pTech Up, Nasdaq Composite Hits Record, Amid Deal Intrigue -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:07pConsumer Cos Tick Down Amid Stimulus Bill Worries -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month
DJ
04:33pDollar, equities gain on upbeat data, Microsoft
RE
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month
DJ
04:18pNasdaq hits record high close as traders eye M&A and stimulus
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:27pDollar, equities gain on upbeat data, Microsoft
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 174.17 Delayed Quote.22.04%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 159.9 Delayed Quote.6.49%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 58.04 Delayed Quote.6.26%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 90.5 Delayed Quote.6.03%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 33.96 Delayed Quote.5.76%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC 10.31 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
CBRE GROUP, INC. 41.35 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 13.07 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 14.01 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 9.67 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group