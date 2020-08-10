Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/10 05:12:10 pm
3360.47 PTS   +0.27%
After hours
0.03%
3361.43 PTS
05:13pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:45pStocks tick up as China industrial data offsets trade woes; oil rises
RE
04:42pStocks tick up as China industrial data offsets trade woes; oil rises
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Sues to Recover Severance From Fired CEO

McDonald's Corp. said it is suing former Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook and seeking to recoup tens of millions of dollars it paid him in severance and benefits, alleging that he lied to the board about sexual relationships with employees before his ouster last fall.

The fast-food giant dismissed Mr. Easterbrook without cause in November 2019, following an investigation into his conduct. Investigators found he had a short-term, consensual relationship with an employee over text and video, but Mr. Easterbrook denied any physical sexual relationships with McDonald's employees, according to the complaint filed Monday.

Beyond Meat Stock Gets a Big Target-Price Bump, but Goldman Sachs Still Says Sell -- Barrons.com

Beyond Meat stock was trading down, curiously, after Goldman Sachs increased its price target for shares -- by a lot -- Monday morning.

Analyst Adam Samuelson raised his price target for the alternative-protein pioneer from $44 to $112. That is a 155% increase. Despite the rise, he kept his Sell rating on shares, which appeared to be weighing on the stock.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Pizza Hut Launches Plant-based Beyond Meat Pizzas In Puerto Rico -- MarketWatch

Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) chain Pizza Hut launched the Beyond Sausage Pizza and Beyond Sausage Veggie Pizza in Puerto Rico on Monday, both made with a plant-based topping from Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). Both pizzas will be available for a limited time. Beyond Meat has partnered with a number of fast-food chains, including another Yum Brands name, KFC . Yum Brands stock has tumbled nearly 10% for the year to date. Beyond Meat has soared 74%. And the S&P 500 index is up 3.7% for 2020 so far.

U.S., China Trade Negotiators Set to Meet Amid Diplomacy Friction. Here's a Primer. -- Barrons.com

China imposed sanctions on 11 Americans on Monday, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, the latest tit-for-tat following a spate of measures by the U.S. that have inflamed tensions between the two countries.

The moves make for a difficult backdrop as trade negotiators are expected to meet next weekend to review the phase one trade deal signed early this year. What emerges from that meeting could potentially awaken markets to the growing U.S.-China risk. So far, they have been relatively nonplussed. Global stocks, including China's CSI 300, were up on Monday.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Close at Nearly 2-Month High -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finish trading up 5.6%, to 53.825 cents per pound. It's the highest level hog futures have closed at since June 15--nearly 2 months. "Pork prices continue to advance in a period of higher production," says RJO Futures, noting that prices are gaining despite US pork production being up nearly 10% versus the same time last year--suggesting that lower retail prices have been stimulating consumer demand. Live cattle futures also finished higher, rising 0.7% to $1.0715 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 10 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Aug 10       +$ 62.93            +$ 17.42 
Aug  7       +$ 66.54            +$ 20.82 
Aug  6       +$ 61.68            +$ 17.68 
 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   95.8 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  100.1 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.73 per hundred pounds, to $207.20, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.18 per hundred pounds, to $193.93. The total load count was 108. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.58, to $69.84 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -3.10% 127.43 Delayed Quote.73.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.30% 27791.44 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.03% 143.425 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 102.725 End-of-day quote.-17.56%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.23% 204.12 Delayed Quote.3.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.49% 11085.167907 Delayed Quote.27.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 10968.356828 Delayed Quote.22.72%
S&P 500 0.27% 3360.47 Delayed Quote.3.73%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.53% 209.38 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
YUM BRANDS 0.57% 91.34 Delayed Quote.-9.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:13pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:45pStocks tick up as China industrial data offsets trade woes; oil rises
RE
04:42pStocks tick up as China industrial data offsets trade woes; oil rises
RE
04:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 ends up slightly, tech-related shares under..
RE
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher to Start the Week
DJ
03:08pDow, S&P 500 up; tech-related shares underperform value
RE
02:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week
DJ
02:44pWorld stocks tick up as China industrial data offsets trade woes; oil rises
RE
02:43pStocks tick up as China industrial data offsets trade woes; oil rises
RE
02:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 ends up slightly, tech-related shares under..
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 21.65 Delayed Quote.13.77%
WYNN RESORTS 81.48 Delayed Quote.9.96%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 37.54 Delayed Quote.9.35%
FEDEX CORPORATION 199.98 Delayed Quote.8.96%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 29.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.92%
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 120.68 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.62%
HOLOGIC, INC. 65.9 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 83.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.02%
FISERV, INC. 99.34 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 482.67 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group