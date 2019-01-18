Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
1.29%
2670.02 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 04:43:15 pm
2670.71 PTS   +1.32%
06:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb As Fears of Economic Slowdown Subside
DJ
05:56pLJM Partners sues unnamed 'manipulators' it blames for volatility losses
RE
05:34pMorgan Stanley Paid CEO Gorman $29 Million in 2018
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

LJM Partners sues unnamed 'manipulators' it blames for volatility losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 05:56pm EST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - LJM Partners Ltd on Friday filed a lawsuit against unnamed parties it holds responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars it lost after last year's jump in stock market volatility that effectively put the fund manager out of business.

LJM invested in complex derivatives that lost most of their value over two days in early February 2018 following the biggest-ever single-day jump in the VIX volatility index . LJM later returned what remained of clients' money.

The Chicago-based fund manager was one of the largest casualties of the spike in volatility, which wiped out several derivative-linked investments that had delivered profits in calmer markets.

The losses have prompted more than two dozen lawsuits from various traders and firms that say they lost money due to manipulation of the VIX, the widely followed "fear gauge" that acts as a barometer of future expected swings in the S&P 500 stock index.

In its lawsuit, filed in federal court in Chicago, LJM said it wants Cboe Global Markets Inc, which owns the VIX index, to unveil the identities of parties it believes were responsible for manipulating the index and crashing the market.

Cboe, which is not a party to the lawsuit, declined comment. It has previously said it monitors markets to identify problems.

The lawsuit alleges that when the S&P 500 fell 4.1 percent on Feb. 5 last year, unnamed parties posted inflated prices for related options, boosting the VIX to benefit positions they held in VIX-linked products.

Those actions lifted the VIX and affected the price of other financial instruments that move in tandem with the options, including some traded by LJM. LJM said it was forced to trade in the instruments at artificial prices and suffered millions of dollars in losses as a result.

LJM said in the lawsuit that it had the right to obtain the identities of parties it believed to have manipulated the market from Cboe.

The fund manager filed an earlier claim blaming its VIX-related losses on the actions of its broker, a Wells Fargo & Co unit, which it said forced the unwinding of its portfolio at a disadvantageous time.

Wells Fargo, which asked a court for help retrieving $16.4 million from LJM, denied those claims. A judge dismissed LJM's claims against Wells Fargo in September but the fund manager has asked the court to reconsider.

The case is LJM Partners Ltd v. John Does, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 19-cv-00368.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Trevor Hunnicutt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.38% 24706.35 Delayed Quote.4.47%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6784.6078 Delayed Quote.6.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.03% 7157.2276 Delayed Quote.6.77%
S&P 500 1.32% 2670.71 Delayed Quote.5.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
06:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb As Fears of Economic Slowdown Subside
DJ
05:56pLJM Partners sues unnamed 'manipulators' it blames for volatility losses
RE
05:34pMorgan Stanley Paid CEO Gorman $29 Million in 2018
DJ
05:04pStocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has 1st weekly gain of 2019
RE
05:03pStocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has first weekly gain of 2019
RE
05:02pStocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has first weekly gain of 2019
RE
04:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish the Week Higher
DJ
04:34pWall Street extends rally on U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish the Week Higher
DJ
04:25pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher For Fourth Day As Optimism Mounts Over U..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
PG&E CORPORATION 7.23 Delayed Quote.13.68%
VF CORPORATION 82.34 Delayed Quote.12.39%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 44.73 Delayed Quote.8.12%
WESTERN DIGITAL 39.2 Delayed Quote.7.49%
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES 106.11 Delayed Quote.6.20%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 116.59 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
LKQ CORPORATION 26.25 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
FORTINET 70.5 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
NETFLIX 339.1 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
CARMAX 61.92 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.