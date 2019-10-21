Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.01%
3006.33 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/21 04:20:01 pm
3006.72 PTS   +0.69%
04:31pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:29pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Loonie rallies to three-month high as Canadians vote in general election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:21pm EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

(Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to a near three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors became more optimistic on global trade and millions of Canadians cast their ballots in the country's 43rd general election.

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose within striking distance of a record high as further signs of progress toward a resolution of the trade dispute between the United States and China helped boost shares in trade-exposed and economically sensitive sectors.

"If the two trade situations, with Brexit and with the U.S. and China, do get to an end point where they are positive for global trade, that's automatically beneficial for the Canadian dollar and the Canadian economy," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from reduced trade uncertainty.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.9% lower at $53.31 a barrel.

The expectation that the Federal Reserve will later this month lower its benchmark interest rate below the level of the Bank of Canada's policy rate has added to support for the loonie, Goshko said.

On Oct. 30, investors expect the Fed to cut its overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%. The same day, the Bank of Canada is seen leaving its target for the overnight rate at 1.75%.

At 3:49 p.m. (1949 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3082 to the greenback, or 76.44 U.S. cents, its strongest level since July 22.

The gain for the loonie came as Canadians voted to determine whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in power after two major scandals.

Trudeau's Liberals and the main opposition Conservatives are in a neck-and-neck race, according to opinion polls.

"After some noise around the vote, we think FX players will refocus attention on the Bank of Canada policy outlook, the Fed and international backdrop pretty quickly," Shaun Osborne, chief market strategist, at Scotiabank said in a note.

The Bank of Canada will release on Tuesday the autumn issue of the Business Outlook Survey, which could help guide expectations for its policy outlook.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> falling 15 Canadian cents to yield 1.561%.

Last Thursday, the 10-year yield reached a three-month high at 1.608%.

(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Grant McCool and Cynthia Osterman)

By Fergal Smith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 26827.64 Delayed Quote.14.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.91% 7940.330875 Delayed Quote.25.47%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8162.987048 Delayed Quote.22.93%
S&P 500 0.69% 3006.72 Delayed Quote.19.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
04:31pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:29pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings
DJ
04:21pLoonie rallies to three-month high as Canadians vote in general election
RE
04:19pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher; Dow's Ascent Clipped By Boeing's Slump
DJ
04:05pWall Street climbs on signs of trade progress
RE
03:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings
DJ
03:38pGlobal stocks climb on hopes for progress in trade; dollar up
RE
03:33pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hit More-than-4-week High
DJ
12:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
COTY INC. 11.48 Delayed Quote.13.44%
EOG RESOURCES INC. 69.015 Real-time Quote.7.10%
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. 69.88 Real-time Quote.6.52%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 19.61 Delayed Quote.6.40%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 187.35 Real-time Quote.6.31%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 147.35 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN 86.66 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
CME GROUP INC. 206.07 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
CELANESE CORPORATION 117.6 Real-time Quote.-3.33%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 325.53 Real-time Quote.-5.37%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group