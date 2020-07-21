Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Low Fed rates, flight to the suburbs set to boost U.S. homebuilders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:54pm EDT
A new apartment building housing construction site is seen in Los Angeles

U.S. homebuilders are expected to report a sharp rebound in sales and orders for the second quarter as record-low mortgage rates and the working-from-home changes brought on by the coronavirus encourage more Americans to move to less crowded suburbs.

A quarter ago most homebuilders were pulling their annual forecasts and bracing for a huge fall in orders due to mounting cancellations in the face of historic U.S. job losses that left buyers worried about their financial future.

Builders have been among the fastest recovering sectors from the initial round of lockdowns, however, with U.S. housing starts up 17% in June as rock bottom interest rates got sales moving again.

A nationwide Harris poll also showed almost 40% of urban dwellers would now consider moving to less populated areas, and percentages browsing online for properties are even higher.

"Record-low rates and a powerful 'nesting' trend are driving strong order growth and pricing by the builders, this is now largely embedded in expectations," Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim said.

Refinitiv's consensus of analysts' estimates shows revenue for PulteGroup Inc, which kicks off the sector's earnings on Thursday, will rise by 9.5% from the preceding quarter. Its bigger rival, D.R. Horton is expected to see growth of 14%.

But luxury builder Toll Brothers Inc is projected to see only a marginal sales increase of 0.5%.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley last week raised earnings estimates and price targets for both Horton and Pulte, citing their exposure to affordable entry level homes, which are seeing strong demand from buyers.

Demand has also been supported by the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovering around 2.98%, the lowest since 1971, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

But with a staggering 32 million Americans unemployed, lumber prices at a two-year high, and rising coronavirus infections threatening to guarantee a long, deep recession, investors will also be looking for clarity on how long the current sales uptick can continue.

"Millennials (are) moving to the suburbs and people are looking for a better way to have a home office ... We're going to have to see how sustainable they are," Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said last month.

Shares of homebuilders have risen quarter-to-date, fuelling a nearly 70% rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Homes Index. The S&P 500 has risen about 26% in the same period.

By Ankit Ajmera
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.36% 116.64 Delayed Quote.-35.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.60% 26840.4 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
EVERCORE INC. 3.72% 59.34 Delayed Quote.-23.48%
FREDDIE MAC -1.00% 2.08 Delayed Quote.-30.06%
LENNAR CORPORATION -0.73% 68.35 Delayed Quote.23.41%
NASDAQ 100 -1.09% 10833.073706 Delayed Quote.21.90%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.81% 10680.364344 Delayed Quote.20.00%
PULTEGROUP, INC. 0.32% 37.7 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
S&P 500 0.17% 3257.3 Delayed Quote.0.65%
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. -1.07% 34.33 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:54pLow Fed rates, flight to the suburbs set to boost U.S. homebuilders
RE
05:27pDow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
05:19pS&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
RE
04:39pS&P 500 closes slightly higher as stimulus hopes lift cyclical stocks
RE
04:34pStimulus hopes lift Dow, S&P 500
RE
04:25pStocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund
RE
04:20pDow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
04:18pStocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund
RE
03:20pS&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
RE
03:12pProfit or not? Analysts divided ahead of Tesla's second-quarter results
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 17.41 Delayed Quote.10.96%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 11.35 Delayed Quote.10.52%
APACHE CORPORATION 14.9 Delayed Quote.9.76%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 42.11 Delayed Quote.9.15%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 19.7 Delayed Quote.9.02%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 638.86 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
EBAY INC. 56.59 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 69 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 291.4 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 34.25 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group