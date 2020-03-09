Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/09 04:59:17 pm
2746.56 PTS   -7.60%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:39pAsia shares slip, stimulus talk offers support
RE
08:34pTrump vows 'major' steps to aid U.S. economy amid coronavirus rise
RE
Mnuchin promises to use 'all of our tools' amid coronavirus outbreak

03/09/2020 | 08:22pm EDT

The Trump administration scrambled on Monday to assure Americans it was responding to a growing coronavirus outbreak as stock markets plunged and top health officials urged some people to avoid cruise ships, air travel and big public gatherings.

As worries over the virus deepened, the Dow fell a record 2,000 points when trading opened and the S&P 500 posted its largest single-day percentage drop since December 2008, the depths of the financial crisis. A plunge in oil prices contributed to fears of a looming recession.
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -7.79% 23851.02 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NASDAQ 100 -6.83% 7948.027167 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -7.29% 7950.675746 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -7.60% 2746.56 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
AUTOZONE, INC. 1113.69 Delayed Quote.5.03%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 83.51 Delayed Quote.4.08%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 16.89 Delayed Quote.3.18%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC., 130.36 Delayed Quote.1.92%
H&R BLOCK, INC. 20.12 Delayed Quote.1.67%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 15.07 Delayed Quote.-38.21%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 4.08 Delayed Quote.-40.26%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 26.88 Delayed Quote.-44.65%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 12.51 Delayed Quote.-52.01%
APACHE CORPORATION 9.55 Delayed Quote.-53.86%
