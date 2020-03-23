Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.64%
2223.17 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/23 05:07:29 pm
2237.4 PTS   -2.93%
06:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Twitter ad sales hit by coronavirus but active users soar
RE
06:22pApple's Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion
DJ
06:00pMnuchin urges U.S. Congress to pass $2 trillion economic relief bill
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Mnuchin urges U.S. Congress to pass $2 trillion economic relief bill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday urged the Senate to quickly pass an economic relief bill that has grown to $2 trillion (1.7 trillion pounds), saying it would keep small businesses, airlines and other firms from shedding workers as the coronavirus halts commerce.

"This is a massive liquidity program," Mnuchin told Fox Business Network in an interview, saying the approximately $2 trillion package, along with actions by the Federal Reserve, would provide $4 trillion in potential market liquidity.

While noting that details were still being hammered out, Mnuchin urged the U.S. Senate pass the measure later on Monday. He said people and businesses could get cash within the next two to three weeks and pleaded with companies to hold on and not fire their workers.

Weekend negotiations ended with no deal acceptable to both Democrats and Republicans, and Mnuchin was headed back to Capitol Hill on Monday to work on a package that balanced the interests of large corporations and small business, governments and the health care system.

The proposed plan would offer government loans for small companies of 500 employees or less to pay two months of salaries and forgive the debt if they rehire the workers, Mnuchin said.

"We are encouraging small businesses: Make sure you hire people back. If you haven't let people go, don't let people go. Because we are providing you necessary liquidity, and we're going to get that money out fast," he said.

A provision to assist domestic airlines was still being negotiated, Mnuchin said, adding that the measure was not a bailout for big corporations: "It is not a slush fund."

He said that aid would be granted "on market terms" and could include the government taking equity stakes in airlines.

Mnuchin's comments came after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday launched an extraordinary array of programs to offset the "severe disruptions" to the economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak..

The Fed's announcement failed to lift U.S. stocks, however, and the S&P 500 was down more than 1% in morning trade.

"I think we're very close. We need to get this done today," Mnuchin told CNBC in a separate interview.

By Doina Chiacu and David Lawder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.04% 18591.93 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 7006.917453 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.27% 6860.673526 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
S&P 500 -2.93% 2237.4 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
06:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Twitter ad sales hit by coronavirus but active user..
RE
06:22pApple's Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion
DJ
06:00pMnuchin urges U.S. Congress to pass $2 trillion economic relief bill
RE
05:31pFinancials Slide Despite Aggressive Fed Intervention -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:13pHistoric Fed boost fails to stop Wall Street's coronavirus-driven sell-off
RE
05:10pSome U.S. wealth advisers tell clients to stay put as markets fall
RE
05:05pHistoric Fed boost fails to stop Wall Street's coronavirus-driven sell-off
RE
04:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Mo..
DJ
04:42pMarket panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support
RE
04:38pMarket panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 28.19 Delayed Quote.18.40%
COTY INC. 5.15 Delayed Quote.14.96%
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC. 28.97 Delayed Quote.13.52%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 31.02 Delayed Quote.12.60%
HASBRO, INC. 51.87 Delayed Quote.12.49%
LKQ CORPORATION 13.9 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
VALERO ENERGY 32.62 Delayed Quote.-15.62%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 18.66 Delayed Quote.-16.25%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 13.09 Delayed Quote.-17.41%
MACY'S 4.81 Delayed Quote.-20.10%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group