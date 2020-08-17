Log in
Moscow Exchange to offer trading in U.S. blue chips from Aug. 24

08/17/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange will launch trading of the 19 most liquid shares from the U.S. S&P 500 index on Aug. 24, the bourse said on Monday.

The exchange had earlier planned to offer trading in U.S. blue chips from Aug. 17, in a breakthrough for a long-awaited project which was slowed by Western sanctions.

The exchange will offer shares in Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp , Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc , Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc, Visa Inc , Netflix Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Walt Disney Co, Advance Micro Devices Inc and Mastercard Inc.

The Moscow Exchange will also start trading Apple Inc shares on Sept. 7.

Russia's largest bourse has said it will add more names from the S&P 500 later this year, planning to trade the stocks in Russian roubles. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 1.37% 81.43 Delayed Quote.35.31%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 1.44% 82.46 Delayed Quote.77.28%
ALPHABET INC. 1.01% 1520.7524 Delayed Quote.12.34%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.72% 3170.01 Delayed Quote.70.36%
APPLE INC. -0.28% 458.275 Delayed Quote.56.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.15% 27888.71 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
FACEBOOK -0.38% 259.84 Delayed Quote.27.28%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.79% 49.265 Delayed Quote.-18.31%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -0.61% 45.32 Delayed Quote.-15.21%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.58% 210.05 Delayed Quote.32.47%
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -2.26% 143.5 End-of-day quote.33.18%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 11275.020474 Delayed Quote.27.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.90% 11115.198928 Delayed Quote.22.81%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.10% 481.85 Delayed Quote.49.17%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 6.96% 494.795 Delayed Quote.96.58%
S&P 500 0.39% 3386.01 Delayed Quote.4.40%
