Most markets tepid amid trade anxiety; Philippines rises

U.S. S&P500 mini futures <.ESc1> tumbled after media reports cited that no progress was made in the deputy-level trade talks, and that the Chinese delegation was planning to leave Washington on Thursday after just one day of high-level talks, instead of Friday as originally planned.

Washington is weighing a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal that could see a planned tariff hike next week being suspended, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the talks.

"I think we will see neutral markets as people are taking a more cautionary approach and holding positions, given the risk that the outcome of the talk might have a negative impact on the markets," said Linus Loo, head of research, Lim & Tan Securities.

Hopes for a breakthrough are not high, but some investors are trying to scale back their positions, at least temporarily, because the outcome of the trade negotiations cannot be predicted.

The Singapore index <.STI>, which is among the most vulnerable to the trade dispute with China being the region's biggest trading partner, dropped to its weakest since Oct. 4.

Meanwhile, real-estate and banking sectors lifted the Philippines' benchmark index <.PSI>, though volumes traded on Thursday were a fraction of their monthly average.

Property developer SM Prime Holdings gained 1.6%, while Bank of the Philippine Islands was up 1.7%.

Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to $2.41 billion in August from a deficit of $3.39 billion in July, as exports rose 0.6% year-on-year.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> edged a tick higher, with Chandra Asri Petrochemical climbing 1.8% and conglomerate Astra International rising 0.8%.

The Thai index set to close lower for a seventh session in nine, dented by losses in energy and banking sectors. Gas explorer PTT PCL dropped 2.2%, while lender Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.9%.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Soumyajit Saha