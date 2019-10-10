Log in
Most markets tepid amid trade anxiety; Philippines rises

10/10/2019 | 12:34am EDT
A man stands near electronic board showing stock market index at Bank Mandiri Sekuritas trading floor in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Philippine stocks rose in low volumes, while most other Southeast Asian markets held steady on Thursday, as investors remained cautious as neither Washington nor Beijing had shown signs of giving ground at the trade negotiations.

U.S. S&P500 mini futures <.ESc1> tumbled after media reports cited that no progress was made in the deputy-level trade talks, and that the Chinese delegation was planning to leave Washington on Thursday after just one day of high-level talks, instead of Friday as originally planned.

Washington is weighing a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal that could see a planned tariff hike next week being suspended, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the talks.

"I think we will see neutral markets as people are taking a more cautionary approach and holding positions, given the risk that the outcome of the talk might have a negative impact on the markets," said Linus Loo, head of research, Lim & Tan Securities.

Hopes for a breakthrough are not high, but some investors are trying to scale back their positions, at least temporarily, because the outcome of the trade negotiations cannot be predicted.

The Singapore index <.STI>, which is among the most vulnerable to the trade dispute with China being the region's biggest trading partner, dropped to its weakest since Oct. 4.

Meanwhile, real-estate and banking sectors lifted the Philippines' benchmark index <.PSI>, though volumes traded on Thursday were a fraction of their monthly average.

Property developer SM Prime Holdings gained 1.6%, while Bank of the Philippine Islands was up 1.7%.

Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to $2.41 billion in August from a deficit of $3.39 billion in July, as exports rose 0.6% year-on-year.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> edged a tick higher, with Chandra Asri Petrochemical climbing 1.8% and conglomerate Astra International rising 0.8%.

The Thai index set to close lower for a seventh session in nine, dented by losses in energy and banking sectors. Gas explorer PTT PCL dropped 2.2%, while lender Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.9%.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS End-of-day quote.
CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT End-of-day quote.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.70% 26346.01 Delayed Quote.12.94%
NASDAQ 100 1.13% 7690.529202 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.02% 7903.74246 Delayed Quote.20.30%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
S&P 500 0.91% 2919.4 Delayed Quote.16.46%
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL End-of-day quote.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
