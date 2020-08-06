Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq closes above 11,000 for first time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

The Nasdaq hit a milestone Thursday, closing above the 11,000 mark for the first time, and the S&P 500 edged closer to its all-time high even as stocks on that index traded in a narrow range.

The Nasdaq rose 1%. The Dow and S&P 500 gained two-thirds percent.

Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist Victoria Fernandez says low interest rates, the hope for a COVID-19 vaccine, and better-than-expected earnings are driving stocks higher.

"If we stopped right now, this second quarter would actually have the highest positive earnings surprise in history. So I think you have all of that pushing these markets higher."

Rocket shares blasted higher on their debut. The parent of mortgage lender Quicken Loans sold fewer shares than planned but raised $1.8 billion, valuing the company at around $36 billion.

Shares of ViacomCBS jumped. High demand for streaming helped the media giant's quarterly revenue top analysts' forecasts.

Western Digital shares sank. The hard-drive maker issued a weak outlook for profit and revenue.

On Friday, investors eyes will be glued to the jobs report. Wall Street expects the economy will have added nearly 1.6 million jobs last month.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 27386.98 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 11267.084861 Delayed Quote.27.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.00% 11108.070638 Delayed Quote.22.58%
S&P 500 0.64% 3349.16 Delayed Quote.3.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:30pNasdaq closes above 11,000 for first time
RE
05:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Up as Jobless Claims Edge Lower -- Upda..
DJ
05:02pAmazon and Tesla Take Off as Small Investors Embrace Fractional-Share Trading..
DJ
04:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Up as Jobless Claims Edge Lower -- Upda..
DJ
04:51pKeurig Dr Pepper's Data Tracking Helps in Making Financial Forecasts
DJ
04:45pStocks rise, yields slip as investors await stimulus
RE
04:32pStocks rise, yields slip as investors await stimulus
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Up as Jobless Claims Edge Lower
DJ
04:14pWall Street gains as markets look to aid package, Nasdaq closes above 11,000
RE
03:23pStocks rise, yields slip as investors await stimulus
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 18.46 Delayed Quote.10.41%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 39.85 Delayed Quote.8.76%
AES CORPORATION (THE) 16.55 Delayed Quote.7.47%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 17.28 Delayed Quote.7.46%
WYNN RESORTS 76.57 Delayed Quote.7.42%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 259.61 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. 162.8 Delayed Quote.-8.88%
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC. 37.46 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
RESMED, INC. 175.52 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
WESTERN DIGITAL 37.3 Delayed Quote.-16.12%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group