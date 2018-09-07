Tech Firms Say China Tariffs Will Set Back U.S.'s 5G Goals

Intel and a handful of tech giants are invoking one of the White House's priorities-leadership in an emerging wireless technology known as 5G-to argue against adding tariffs on $200 billion in goods from China.

Toyota to Suspend Output at Plants After Earthquake

Toyota Motor said it would suspend production at more than a dozen Japanese assembly plants after an earthquake cut power to a key parts factory in northern Japan.

Tesla Shares Slide After More Executives Leave, Musk Interview

Tesla's share price approached its 2018 low after the electric-car maker lost more executives and Chief Executive Elon Musk was seen appearing to smoke marijuana during an interview.

Verizon's Internet Boss Tim Armstrong in Talks to Leave

The leader of Verizon Communications' media and advertising business is in talks to depart, leaving unfinished the task of building the unit into a digital content giant.

Tribunal Condemns Ecuador's $9.5 Billion Ruling Against Chevron

An international tribunal found Ecuador violated a treaty with the U.S. by allowing its court system to issue a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron in an environmental case.

Broadcom Finally Makes Its Pitch

Two months after announcing plans to acquire CA Technologies, Broadcom explained its strategy. Investors seemed receptive, if not fully convinced.

HNA, Under Pressure From Beijing, to Sell Its Overseas Empire

HNA intends to unload its entire stake in Deutsche Bank and sell off the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter, a significant comedown for a once-highflying company.

Third Point Aims to Replace Campbell Soup's Entire Board

Daniel Loeb's hedge fund launched a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup's entire board after it was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units.

Activist Investor Elliott Escalates Campaign Against Hyundai

The New York hedge fund led by Paul Singer laid the groundwork for what could be a public battle over corporate reform at South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

Under Armour Deserves a Discount

A glance at its stock this year suggests that Under Armour has returned to the growth trajectory that marked its rise as an athletic-wear giant. Shares are up 40% after finishing 2017 as one of the worst performers in the S&P 500.