Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/15 04:47:29 pm
2822.48 PTS   +0.50%
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:01aAsia shares, bonds count on Fed to be accommodative
RE
03/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/18/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Lyft to Seek Valuation of Up to $23 Billion in Its IPO

Lyft plans to peg its valuation at between $21 billion and $23 billion when the ride-hailing service kicks off the roadshow to market its initial public offering Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Prosecutors, Transportation Department Scrutinize Development of Boeing's 737 MAX

Federal prosecutors and Department of Transportation officials are scrutinizing the development of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jetliners, according to people familiar with the matter, unusual inquiries that come amid probes of regulators' safety approvals of the new plane. 

 
Trump Again Criticizes GM's Plant Closure on Twitter

President Trump targeted General Motors for a second straight day on Sunday, criticizing Chief Executive Mary Barra in a tweet for the recent closure of an Ohio assembly factory. 

 
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Enter Formal Merger Talks

Deutsche Bank and rival Commerzbank on Sunday confirmed they are formally discussing a merger, marking a new phase after years of speculation about the troubled fates of Germany's two biggest banks. 

 
DHL's Appel Won't Enter Logistics M&A Market

Frank Appel, chief executive of DHL parent company Deutsche Post AG, said in an interview that the scale of DHL's forwarding, express and supply-chain business means there are few opportunities for significant combinations that would also pass muster with antitrust regulators. 

 
Calpers Wants to Double Down on Private Equity

A new strategy to invest more deeply in private equity is roiling the nation's largest public pension fund. 

 
For Africa's Largest Company, Silicon Valley Is Starting Point

Naspers, Africa's biggest company best known for its bet on Chinese internet giant Tencent, is building a foothold in Silicon Valley. But unlike many other tech investors, Naspers isn't solely focused on finding its next big hit here. 

 
Many S&P 500 CEOs Got a Raise in 2018 That Lifted Their Pay to $1 Million a Month

Many CEOs in the S&P 500 got raises last year, boosting the median pay for the group to $1 million a month and teeing up a potential third year of record CEO pay, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows. 

 
Petrochemical Fire Rages Near Houston

A large fire that began Sunday morning at a petrochemical storage facility near Houston was still burning uncontrolled into the evening, and the company warned that it could continue burning through the night. 

 
Apple Watch Has Mixed Results in Big Heart Study

Apple's watch helped detect a heart-rhythm disorder in a small number of users in a large study but may have caused false alarms for others.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25848.87 Delayed Quote.10.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7306.987213 Delayed Quote.15.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 7688.527434 Delayed Quote.15.87%
S&P 500 0.50% 2822.48 Delayed Quote.12.59%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ULTA BEAUTY 338.41 Delayed Quote.8.29%
BROADCOM INC 290.29 Delayed Quote.8.24%
APPLIED MATERIALS 40.39 Delayed Quote.3.75%
NETAPP 68.06 Delayed Quote.3.53%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 110.74 Delayed Quote.3.40%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 45.51 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.96 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
ADOBE SYSTEMS 257.09 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
WESTROCK 37.55 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
WHIRLPOOL 133.18 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
