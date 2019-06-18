Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/18/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Investors Bet That Visa, Mastercard Can Stand Up to Libra

Investors are betting that Facebook's efforts to create a blockchain-based payments system won't threaten credit-card companies' winning streak-at least for now. 

 
Companies Without a Tech Plan in M&A Deals Face Higher IT Costs

Companies without a playbook for integrating information-technology systems in the wake of an acquisition or merger risk spiraling IT costs-and angry employees-chief information officers, consultants and analysts say. 

 
Aviation Turbulence Is Another Big Risk for GE

Strong orders from the Paris Air Show are undermined by serious headwinds across GE's aviation business. 

 
Deutsche Bank Senior U.S. Bankers Poised to Leave

Two of Deutsche Bank's top New York deal makers are poised to leave the embattled lender ahead of impending deep cuts to its Wall Street investment bank. 

 
Boeing Ends Order Drought Triggered by 737 MAX Crisis

Boeing Co. won a landmark 737 MAX order from British Airways parent IAG on Tuesday, ending a sales drought in the wake of the grounding of the aircraft following two fatal crashes. 

 
Facebook Unveils Cryptocurrency in Bid to Reshape Finance

Facebook formally announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra, promising a secure blockchain-based payment system backed by hard assets and designed for mainstream users. 

 
Kellogg Plans Job Cuts Amid North America Reorganization

Kellogg will cut about 150 salaried positions in its North America segment as part of a reorganization linked to the $1.3 billion sale of its Keebler cookie business and other brands. 

 
News Corp to Consider Selling News America Marketing Unit

News Corp is reviewing its options for its News America Marketing business, which could include a potential sale of the coupon publisher, as the company looks to focus on core areas of its business. 

 
Odebrecht Bankruptcy to Hurt Brazilian State-Owned Banks

Brazil's huge state-controlled banks are bracing for heavy losses after the construction conglomerate Odebrecht filed Monday night for one of Latin America's largest-ever bankruptcies. 

 
Private-Equity Firms Are Raising Bigger and Bigger Funds. They Often Don't Deliver.

So-called megafunds of $10 billion or more have performed roughly in line with the S&P 500.

