Tesla Deliveries Reach Record Quarter After Questions About Demand

Tesla returned to growth mode in the second quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations for deliveries and setting a record, relieving some of the pressure on CEO Elon Musk to prove that demand remains strong. Shares jumped in after-hours trading.

Dish Network Names Company Insider CFO As It Reshapes Its Business

The Englewood, Colo.-based company on Tuesday said it has appointed Paul W. Orban as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Austrian Herbicide Ban Adds to Problems for Roundup Owner Bayer

Austrian lawmakers voted to ban the key chemical in Roundup-a first in Europe and a fresh blow to Bayer.

Deutsche Bank Looks to Shed Big Chunk of Wall Street Presence

Deutsche Bank has had talks with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and others that could involve selling or transferring parts of its once-prized equities business, including operations that serve hedge funds and other big trading customers.

Auto Sales Slipped in First Half as Prices Surged

Major auto makers saw U.S. new-vehicle sales slip in the first half, which is expected to continue for the remainder of the year as the auto industry's run of historic sales tapers off.

Retail Stocks' Punishing Year Gets Worse

Four of the five worst-performing S&P 500 stocks in the first half of the year were retailers. That is continuing so far in the second half of 2019.

Delta Lifts Quarterly Sales, Profit Guidance

Delta Air Lines raised its outlook for the June quarter, as it sees stronger demand from travelers leading into the summer.

Nike Defends Pulling 'Betsy Ross' Sneaker as Arizona Governor Withdraws Aid

Nike Inc. said it was "proud of its American heritage" and was committed to creating jobs in the U.S. after Arizona's governor said he was withdrawing financial incentives the state had promised the sneaker giant to open a plant because of its decision to cancel a shoe with an early American flag.

Budweiser Readies Year's Biggest IPO, Tapping Asia's Growing Thirst

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Asia-Pacific unit is seeking to raise as much as $9.8 billion in what could be the biggest-ever listing of a food or drink company.

Pittsburgh Paint Maker Aims to Shake the Sales Blues

Shareholders will be watching to see whether PPG Industries is making progress on improving its paint business and raising prices when the company reports second-quarter results this month.