News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/02/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Weatherford Looking at Stock Listing After Bankruptcy

The Swiss company, which on Monday became one of the biggest oil patch bankruptcies in years, said in a court filing it plans to have shares in a reorganized company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange or another national exchange shortly after leaving bankruptcy. 

 
Tesla Deliveries Reach Record Quarter After Questions About Demand

Tesla returned to growth mode in the second quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations for deliveries and setting a record, relieving some of the pressure on CEO Elon Musk to prove that demand remains strong. Shares jumped in after-hours trading. 

 
Bankrupt U.S. Freight-Payment Provider's Assets Sold to Belgian Company

A Belgian freight-payment services company is buying the assets of bankrupt U.S. rival IPS Worldwide for $2.3 million. 

 
Dish Network Names Company Insider CFO As It Reshapes Its Business

The Englewood, Colo.-based company on Tuesday said it has appointed Paul W. Orban as executive vice president and chief financial officer. 

 
Police Probe of Dam Collapse in Brazil Focuses on How Much Vale May Have Known About Risks

Police investigating the collapse of a Brazilian mine-waste dam are focusing on Vale SA's chief financial officer and two former senior officials, and what they may have known about safety risks at the site, according to a person familiar with the probe. 

 
Austrian Herbicide Ban Adds to Problems for Roundup Owner Bayer

Austrian lawmakers voted to ban the key chemical in Roundup-a first in Europe and a fresh blow to Bayer. 

 
Deutsche Bank Looks to Shed Big Chunk of Wall Street Presence

Deutsche Bank has had talks with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and others that could involve selling or transferring parts of its once-prized equities business, including operations that serve hedge funds and other big trading customers. 

 
Auto Sales Slipped in First Half as Prices Climbed

Major auto makers saw U.S. new-vehicle sales decline in the first half, and the drop is expected to extend for the remainder of the year as the auto industry's historic sales run tapers off. 

 
Retail Stocks' Punishing Year Gets Worse

Four of the five worst-performing S&P 500 stocks in the first half of the year were retailers. That is continuing so far in the second half of 2019. 

 
Nike Defends Pulling 'Betsy Ross' Sneaker as Arizona Governor Withdraws Aid

The sneaker giant defended its decision to pull a July Fourth shoe from shelves after NFL-star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick objected to the design, a move that stoked controversy inside and outside the company.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 26786.68 Delayed Quote.14.83%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 7799.823547 Delayed Quote.22.72%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 8109.09233 Delayed Quote.21.94%
S&P 500 0.29% 2973.01 Delayed Quote.18.25%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HCP 32.56 Delayed Quote.3.14%
INTERPUBLIC GROUP 23.2 Delayed Quote.2.97%
WELLTOWER INC 84.17 Delayed Quote.2.97%
IRON MOUNTAIN INC 31.62 Delayed Quote.2.93%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 58.13 Delayed Quote.2.59%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 27.54 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC 104.17 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 13.55 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
EOG RESOURCES INC. 87.56 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
APACHE CORPORATION 27.4 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
