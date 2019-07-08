Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/08/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Deutsche Bank Shares Fall Sharply on Restructuring

Deutsche Bank shares were volatile as the German lender insisted it could radically restructure its business without having to ask shareholders for more capital to help pay for staff cuts and losses. 

 
Carnival, Under Court Order, Gives Compliance Unit More Independence

Cruise-ship operator Carnival Corp., which agreed to strengthen its compliance function after admitting to dumping plastic waste in the ocean, is expected to appoint a compliance chief soon. 

 
Punjab National Bank Fall 11% After Fraud Allegation

The shares of Indian state lender Punjab National Bank plunged 11% Monday after it said a borrower defrauded it of more than $500 million, the second lending scandal to hit the bank that just last year fell victim to one of the country's biggest banking scams. 

 
British Airways Faces $230 Million Fine Over Data Breach

A U.K. privacy watchdog has proposed a $230 million fine for the owner of British Airways-a potentially record, privacy-related penalty in Europe-alleging it failed to protect passenger data after a hack last year. 

 
Cardinal Health Finance Chief to Step Down

The health-care services company's CFO, Jorge Gomez, will step down next month to take on the finance chief role at Dentsply Sirona Inc. 

 
Campbell Goes Agile, From Soup to Snacks

Companies such as Campbell Soup are using agile development, a method borrowed from IT that generally involves employees from different departments working together closely under short timelines. 

 
P&G, in Search of New Markets, Is Going After Bugs

Procter & Gamble has spent years searching for a smash-hit new product. Now the maker of Tide detergent and Gillette razors hopes bug spray will break the drought. 

 
Wall Street Chiefs' Pay Doesn't Sync With Returns

Wall Street companies delivered significant losses to their shareholders last year, but the pain didn't spread to the top. The chiefs of banking and financial institutions in the S&P 500 received a median raise of 8.5% last year, compared with 5.6% for CEOs in the broader index, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. 

 
McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Caught in Backlash Over Plastic

A British petition calling for McDonald's to scrap the plastic toys included with kids' meals has garnered over 325,000 signatures, and the country's environment minister is pressing the case. 

 
SoftBank Unit Yet to Conquer Internet of Things

Arm Holdings's software business posted $191 million in sales for the past fiscal year, a sliver of the $2 billion revenue goal set for itself by 2025.

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY -0.29% 41.435 Delayed Quote.26.01%
CARDINAL HEALTH -2.34% 47.14 Delayed Quote.8.14%
CARNIVAL CORP -0.97% 46.43 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
CARNIVAL PLC -0.81% 3558 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC -0.42% 57.555 Delayed Quote.55.33%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -5.39% 6.788 Delayed Quote.2.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.45% 26788.34 Delayed Quote.15.41%
ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.32 End-of-day quote.-17.95%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.36% 450.3 Delayed Quote.-26.13%
NASDAQ 100 -0.80% 7775.120745 Delayed Quote.23.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.84% 8089.987334 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P 500 -0.52% 2973.75 Delayed Quote.19.29%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.38% 5276 End-of-day quote.-24.68%
