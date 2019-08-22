Log in
S&P 500

(SP500)
2936.78 PTS   +0.42%
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/22/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Hormel Foods Profit Falls

Hormel Foods said profit and sales fell in the third fiscal quarter as results from its grocery-products segment dragged the bottom line down. 

 
Home-Builder Stocks Soar Past S&P 500

Home-builder shares are fast approaching their highs for the year, moving past steep 2018 losses because of a combination of falling mortgage rates and firming housing data. 

 
PG&E Inspected Power Line Weeks Before It Sparked Deadly Camp Fire

PG&E conducted an unusual inspection of the power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California history, a step the utility said it normally takes only when it suspects a problem. 

 
Facebook's Libra Bets It Can Bank the Unbanked

Facebook has an ambitious goal for its proposed cryptocurrency, Libra: to bring financial services to the hundreds of millions of people world-wide who don't use banks or other traditional institutions. The cryptocurrency sector has for years tried to do the same and failed. 

 
Uber's Long Road to Profits

Cheap fares helped Uber Technologies grow into a global giant. They also look to be a lasting brake on its share price. 

 
Health Insurers Set to Expand Offerings Under the ACA

Insurers are expanding their Affordable Care Act plan offerings for next year, with the once-troubled business now generating profits, even as the overall individual-insurance market has shrunk. 

 
Electric Vehicles Run Into China's Regulatory Change

Electric vehicles are colliding with a regulatory change in China, as results from Buffett-backed BYD show. 

 
Alibaba Puts Hong Kong Listing on Hold as Protests Roil City

Alibaba has postponed plans for a multibillion-dollar share listing in Hong Kong, as protests now in their third month exact a deepening economic cost. 

 
Splunk to Buy Cloud-Monitoring Software Maker SignalFx for $1.05 Billion

Splunk reached a $1.05 billion deal to buy cloud-monitoring startup SignalFx, a deal that would strengthen the cybersecurity and data-analytics firm's offerings. 

 
Simply Good Foods to Buy Protein-Food Producer for $1 Billion

Simply Good Foods Co., the maker of Atkins-branded food products, is buying a privately held food company for $1 billion.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.93% 26202.73 Delayed Quote.12.33%
NASDAQ 100 0.90% 7733.215746 Delayed Quote.21.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.90% 8020.20785 Delayed Quote.19.79%
S&P 500 0.82% 2924.43 Delayed Quote.15.70%
Top / Flop S&P 500
TARGET CORPORATION 104.6 Real-time Quote.22.30%
NORDSTROM 28.585 Real-time Quote.13.66%
LOWE'S COMPANIES 108.295 Real-time Quote.10.65%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 139.025 Real-time Quote.6.33%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 47.245 Real-time Quote.5.27%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.17 Real-time Quote.-2.51%
AMCOR 9.645 Real-time Quote.-3.26%
L BRANDS 19.015 Real-time Quote.-4.54%
AFLAC 48.98 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
UNDER ARMOUR 17.145 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
Heatmap :
