News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/22/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
VW Bets Future on Electric People's Car

Volkswagen lifted the curtain on the first of a new generation of vehicles it is betting will take the electric car out of its tiny market niche and make it the new car for the masses. 

 
Groupon Finance Chief Michael Randolfi Resigns

Groupon said Michael Randolfi resigned as chief financial officer to pursue another opportunity. 

 
Dick's Sporting Goods Posts Higher Same-Store Sales for First Time in Two Years

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods climbed after the retailer reported its first positive quarterly same-store sales in about two years and increased its fiscal-year outlook. 

 
Hormel Foods Profit Falls

Hormel Foods said profit and sales fell in the third fiscal quarter as results from its grocery-products segment dragged the bottom line down. 

 
MGM Getting Into Boutique Hotel Business With New Acquisition

MGM Resorts International acquired a 50% stake in the lodging company that operates the boutique NoMad hotels and five other brands, as it seeks to diversify and attract a younger crowd. 

 
Home-Builder Stocks Soar Past S&P 500

Home-builder shares are fast approaching their highs for the year, moving past steep 2018 losses because of a combination of falling mortgage rates and firming housing data. 

 
PG&E Inspected Power Line Weeks Before It Sparked Deadly Camp Fire

PG&E conducted an unusual inspection of the power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California history, a step the utility said it normally takes only when it suspects a problem. 

 
Facebook's Libra Bets It Can Bank the Unbanked

Facebook has an ambitious goal for its proposed cryptocurrency, Libra: to bring financial services to the hundreds of millions of people world-wide who don't use banks or other traditional institutions. The cryptocurrency sector has for years tried to do the same and failed. 

 
Uber's Long Road to Profits

Cheap fares helped Uber Technologies grow into a global giant. They also look to be a lasting brake on its share price. 

 
Health Insurers Set to Expand Offerings Under the ACA

Insurers are expanding their Affordable Care Act plan offerings for next year, with the once-troubled business now generating profits, even as the overall individual-insurance market has shrunk.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 26291.78 Delayed Quote.12.33%
NASDAQ 100 -0.22% 7716.709366 Delayed Quote.21.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 8004.523031 Delayed Quote.19.79%
S&P 500 0.10% 2926.28 Delayed Quote.15.70%
