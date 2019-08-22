Boeing Shares Rise on Hopes for 737 Max

Shares of Boeing ascended on a signal that the aerospace giant's troubled fleet of 737 MAX aircraft is moving toward a return to service.

News Corp Readies News App to Address Publishers' Concerns About Google and Facebook

News Corp is developing a news-aggregation service meant to address concerns that Alphabet's Google News and other digital platforms don't reward publishers' work adequately and play down articles from certain types of sites.

Patrick Byrne Resigning as Overstock.com Chief Executive

Overstock.com Chief Executive Patrick Byrne is resigning from the company, effective Thursday, following comments about his role in investigations he associated with the "deep state."

VW Bets Future on Electric People's Car

Volkswagen lifted the curtain on the first of a new generation of vehicles it is betting will take the electric car out of its tiny market niche and make it the new car for the masses.

Groupon Finance Chief Leaves Amid Turnaround Efforts at Daily-Deals Company

Groupon is losing its chief financial officer in the midst of a turnaround effort aimed at leading the daily-deals company to sustainable growth

Dick's Sporting Goods Posts Higher Same-Store Sales for First Time in Two Years

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods climbed after the retailer reported its first positive quarterly same-store sales in about two years and increased its fiscal-year outlook.

Hormel Foods Profit Falls

Hormel Foods said profit and sales fell in the third fiscal quarter as results from its grocery-products segment dragged the bottom line down.

MGM Getting Into Boutique Hotel Business With New Acquisition

MGM Resorts International acquired a 50% stake in the lodging company that operates the boutique NoMad hotels and five other brands, as it seeks to diversify and attract a younger crowd.

Home-Builder Stocks Soar Past S&P 500

Home-builder shares are fast approaching their highs for the year, moving past steep 2018 losses because of a combination of falling mortgage rates and firming housing data.

PG&E Inspected Power Line Weeks Before It Sparked Deadly Camp Fire

PG&E conducted an unusual inspection of the power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California history, a step the utility said it normally takes only when it suspects a problem.