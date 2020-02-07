Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.24%
3337.78 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/06 04:59:34 pm
3345.78 PTS   +0.33%
07:26aFutures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:16am EST
Nokia, Ericsson Shares Rise After U.S. Floats Idea of Buying Stakes

Shares in Ericsson and Nokia rose after the Trump administration floated the idea that the U.S. could buy a stake in either of the telecom-equipment manufacturers-a sign that investors at least are taking the gambit seriously. 

 
Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Espionage Scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has left the Swiss bank, succumbing to months of pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the Swiss lender in recent months. 

 
Brookfield Fund Shows Investors Are Still Hungry for Infrastructure

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has finished raising a massive new fund dedicated to infrastructure, a sign that global investors are eager to bet on railroads, natural-gas pipelines, renewable power and data centers-despite concerns the industry will struggle to put record amounts of capital to work. 

 
Earnings Are Beating Expectations, but Rewards Are Scarce

Share prices have risen just 0.7% on average for S&P 500 companies that beat earnings expectations this season, lower than the five-year average of 1%. Already-high share prices and worries about the impact of coronavirus are tempering investors' enthusiasm. 

 
Honda Quarterly Profits Fell as Japan Sales Slumped

Honda Motor's third-quarter net profit fell 31% from a year earlier due to a drop in sales globally, and especially in Japan. 

 
Burberry Warns of Coronavirus Hit

Burberry warned its sales have taken a hit from the coronavirus outbreak, with around a third of its stores in mainland China closed and footfall at others has slumped. 

 
Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

The activist fund is pushing for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve its corporate governance to boost its share price. 

 
Elliott Can Make a Quick Buck From SoftBank

Fundamental change at the Japanese conglomerate is a long shot, but may not be necessary to give Elliott a return on its $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank. 

 
News Corp Posts Lower Profit, Revenue

The media company contended with a sluggish economy in Australia, softness in its book-publishing unit and foreign-currency headwinds in the latest quarter. 

 
Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors

Juul Labs has raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations, as the e-cigarette maker confronts increasing financial and regulatory pressures.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 1.82% 85.41 Delayed Quote.11.80%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -1.09% 1995 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.19% 12.5 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 29379.77 Delayed Quote.2.95%
ERICSSON AB 4.27% 82.6 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.09% 2937 End-of-day quote.-4.24%
NASDAQ 100 0.84% 9445.916427 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67% 9572.154203 Delayed Quote.3.35%
NEWS CORPORATION 2.73% 14.47 Delayed Quote.2.33%
NOKIA OYJ 5.42% 3.914 Delayed Quote.12.26%
S&P 500 0.33% 3345.78 Delayed Quote.3.56%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.28% 4727 End-of-day quote.0.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
07:26aFutures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:49aFrom black swan to bubble - as virus concerns fade, investors worry about a m..
RE
01:58aJapan's GPIF posts $67 billion profit in third quarter as stock markets rally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 58.26 Delayed Quote.10.59%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS 71.42 Delayed Quote.9.93%
FMC CORPORATION 107.92 Delayed Quote.5.99%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 127.74 Delayed Quote.5.78%
ULTA BEAUTY 293.05 Delayed Quote.5.35%
TYSON FOODS 79.77 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.34 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
EBAY INC. 35.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.00%
KELLOGG COMPANY 63.46 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 252.25 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group