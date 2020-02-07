Nokia, Ericsson Shares Rise After U.S. Floats Idea of Buying Stakes

Shares in Ericsson and Nokia rose after the Trump administration floated the idea that the U.S. could buy a stake in either of the telecom-equipment manufacturers-a sign that investors at least are taking the gambit seriously.

Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Espionage Scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has left the Swiss bank, succumbing to months of pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the Swiss lender in recent months.

Brookfield Fund Shows Investors Are Still Hungry for Infrastructure

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has finished raising a massive new fund dedicated to infrastructure, a sign that global investors are eager to bet on railroads, natural-gas pipelines, renewable power and data centers-despite concerns the industry will struggle to put record amounts of capital to work.

Earnings Are Beating Expectations, but Rewards Are Scarce

Share prices have risen just 0.7% on average for S&P 500 companies that beat earnings expectations this season, lower than the five-year average of 1%. Already-high share prices and worries about the impact of coronavirus are tempering investors' enthusiasm.

Honda Quarterly Profits Fell as Japan Sales Slumped

Honda Motor's third-quarter net profit fell 31% from a year earlier due to a drop in sales globally, and especially in Japan.

Burberry Warns of Coronavirus Hit

Burberry warned its sales have taken a hit from the coronavirus outbreak, with around a third of its stores in mainland China closed and footfall at others has slumped.

Elliott Builds Stake of More Than $2.5 Billion in SoftBank

The activist fund is pushing for stock buybacks and for the tech giant to improve its corporate governance to boost its share price.

Elliott Can Make a Quick Buck From SoftBank

Fundamental change at the Japanese conglomerate is a long shot, but may not be necessary to give Elliott a return on its $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank.

News Corp Posts Lower Profit, Revenue

The media company contended with a sluggish economy in Australia, softness in its book-publishing unit and foreign-currency headwinds in the latest quarter.

Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors

Juul Labs has raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations, as the e-cigarette maker confronts increasing financial and regulatory pressures.