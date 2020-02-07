Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
02/07 03:20:50 pm
3333.65 PTS   -0.36%
01:44pConsumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
RE
01:29pWall St. pulls back from record highs after four-day rally
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/07/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Mondelez International Under Investigation by European Union

Mondelez International said it is being investigated by the European Union over allegations the company has violated competition law. 

 
FedEx to Start Mixing Express, Ground Operations

The delivery company is bringing the two operations closer together to hold down costs in its struggle to adapt to e-commerce shifts. 

 
Head of Goldman Sachs Private-Investing Business Leaving Firm

A leader of Goldman Sachs Group's flagship private-investing business has quit, the latest senior departure at the Wall Street firm and one that could undermine a big fundraising push. 

 
AbbVie Gives Strong Adjusted Earnings Growth Guidance for 2020

The biopharmaceutical company has forecast better-than-expected results for 2020 as it works to close its acquisition of Allergan PLC. 

 
Ford Names New Chief Operating Officer in Leadership Shake-Up

Ford President of Automotive Joe Hinrichs will retire and the auto maker will name strategy chief Jim Farley COO in a leadership shake-up. 

 
Nokia, Ericsson Shares Rise After U.S. Floats Idea of Buying Stakes

Shares in Ericsson and Nokia rose after the Trump administration floated the idea that the U.S. could buy a stake in either of the telecom-equipment manufacturers. 

 
Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam quit the Swiss bank, succumbing to pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the lender in recent months. 

 
Brookfield Fund Shows Investors Are Still Hungry for Infrastructure

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has finished raising a $20 billion fund dedicated to infrastructure, despite concerns the industry will struggle to put record amounts of capital to work. 

 
Coronavirus Cuts Chinese Tourism, and Luxury Retailers Suffer

Chinese tourists are disappearing from major shopping capitals across the U.S. and Europe due to the new coronavirus, exposing how dependent high-end retailers in places such as New York, Paris and Milan have become on visitors from China. 

 
Earnings Are Beating Expectations, but Rewards Are Scarce

Share prices have risen just 0.7% on average for S&P 500 companies that beat earnings expectations this season, lower than the five-year average of 1%. Already-high share prices and worries about the impact of coronavirus are tempering investors' enthusiasm.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 6.18% 92.535 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
ALLERGAN PLC 2.12% 197.305 Delayed Quote.0.49%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -0.27% 85.18 Delayed Quote.11.80%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.23% 12.81 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.65% 29186.28 Delayed Quote.2.95%
ERICSSON AB 5.68% 83.7 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
FEDEX CORPORATION 4.26% 155.015 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.45% 8.135 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -1.17% 239.12 Delayed Quote.6.25%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC 0.65% 58.865 Delayed Quote.6.06%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 9439.052221 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.17% 9555.939233 Delayed Quote.3.35%
NOKIA OYJ 6.95% 3.957 Delayed Quote.12.26%
S&P 500 -0.27% 3337.08 Delayed Quote.3.56%
Top / Flop S&P 500
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 24.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.38%
ABBVIE INC. 92.88 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.54%
FEDEX CORPORATION 154.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.69%
T-MOBILE US 85.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.27%
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. 23.765 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.79%
ABIOMED, INC. 185.96 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.13%
VERISIGN 205.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.43%
MACERICH COMPANY 23.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.98%
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 306.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.83%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 113.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.39%
