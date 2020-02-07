Mondelez International Under Investigation by European Union

Mondelez International said it is being investigated by the European Union over allegations the company has violated competition law.

FedEx to Start Mixing Express, Ground Operations

The delivery company is bringing the two operations closer together to hold down costs in its struggle to adapt to e-commerce shifts.

Head of Goldman Sachs Private-Investing Business Leaving Firm

A leader of Goldman Sachs Group's flagship private-investing business has quit, the latest senior departure at the Wall Street firm and one that could undermine a big fundraising push.

AbbVie Gives Strong Adjusted Earnings Growth Guidance for 2020

The biopharmaceutical company has forecast better-than-expected results for 2020 as it works to close its acquisition of Allergan PLC.

Ford Names New Chief Operating Officer in Leadership Shake-Up

Ford President of Automotive Joe Hinrichs will retire and the auto maker will name strategy chief Jim Farley COO in a leadership shake-up.

Nokia, Ericsson Shares Rise After U.S. Floats Idea of Buying Stakes

Shares in Ericsson and Nokia rose after the Trump administration floated the idea that the U.S. could buy a stake in either of the telecom-equipment manufacturers.

Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam quit the Swiss bank, succumbing to pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the lender in recent months.

Brookfield Fund Shows Investors Are Still Hungry for Infrastructure

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has finished raising a $20 billion fund dedicated to infrastructure, despite concerns the industry will struggle to put record amounts of capital to work.

Coronavirus Cuts Chinese Tourism, and Luxury Retailers Suffer

Chinese tourists are disappearing from major shopping capitals across the U.S. and Europe due to the new coronavirus, exposing how dependent high-end retailers in places such as New York, Paris and Milan have become on visitors from China.

Earnings Are Beating Expectations, but Rewards Are Scarce

Share prices have risen just 0.7% on average for S&P 500 companies that beat earnings expectations this season, lower than the five-year average of 1%. Already-high share prices and worries about the impact of coronavirus are tempering investors' enthusiasm.