Tesla's Production Restart Could Ease Path to Inclusion in S&P 500 Index

A surprise second-quarter profit could qualify Elon Musk's car company for its addition to a key investor benchmark. Joining the index would bring the prestige of belonging to the benchmark gauge of U.S. equities and drive index funds to race to include the company's shares in their holdings.

SoftBank in Talks to Sell T-Mobile Shares to Deutsche Telekom

SoftBank is in talks to sell a significant portion of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom as the Japanese technology conglomerate scrambles to raise funds.

Ryanair Profit Rises 13%

Ryanair reported a post-tax profit of EUR1 billion for the year ended Mar. 31, but said it expects to carry fewer than 80 million passengers in fiscal 2021, almost half its original target.

Intu in Talks with Lenders, Expects Covenant Breaches

Intu said its shopping centers will remain closed, except for essential stores, until June 1, and that while talks with lenders continue, it expects to break covenants or material liquidity requirements.

Grubhub Rebuffs Uber's Latest Offer as Merger Talks Continue

Uber Technologies and Grubhub continued their merger discussions over the weekend, with the companies' chief executives trying to hash out the price of a deal that would reshape the meal-delivery business.

Apple, Google Start to Win Over Europe to Virus-Tracking Tech

The continent that helped lead a backlash against Silicon Valley is increasingly aligning itself with technology built by Apple and Google to blaze a path out of the pandemic.

Leaders Emerge in Vaccine Race

Governments and drugmakers are considering how to roll out coronavirus vaccines when they become available, including reserving the first batches for health-care workers, as several shots race to be ready in late 2020.

General Atlantic to Invest $870M in Reliance Industries Jio Platforms

General Atlantic has agreed to invest 65.98 billion rupees (US$870.1 million) in Jio Platforms, the latest foreign firm to join the list of companies that are investing in the Indian telecommunications and technology titan.

J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit

The clock is ticking for J.C. Penney, which is racing to settle with creditors quickly enough to convince them it can once again make money selling clothing, cosmetics and cookware to another generation of Americans.

Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Buys Stakes in Facebook, Boeing, Disney

In the coronavirus pandemic's financial fallout, Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has emerged as one of the world's biggest bargain hunters, taking minority stakes worth billions of dollars in America corporations.