06/25 05:11:39 pm
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/25/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Facebook Looks to Contain Advertising Boycott Over Hate Speech

Facebook is working to persuade its top advertisers not to pause spending on the social network, as it tries to keep a boycott from a handful of marketers from turning into a widespread revolt. 

 
Nike Sales Dragged Down by Store Closures

The sports-apparel maker said a 75% rise in digital sales cushioned an overall decline in its latest quarter, while noting that most of its physical stores have reopened after coronavirus closures. 

 
Virgin Australia Administrators Agree to Bain Capital Sale

Virgin Australia Holdings shareholders are expected to lose out after administrators said they agreed to sell the troubled airline to investment firm Bain Capital. 

 
Ford's New F-150 Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

Ford Motor Co. is turning its most important vehicle-the F-150-into a rolling workstation, a bet that today's pickup truck buyers crave technology and creature comforts as much as brawn. 

 
Hertz's Plan to Liquidate Part of Rental Fleet Rattles Lenders

The car-rental company's plan to cut its U.S. rental fleet by more than a fourth could upset the asset-based securitization market, a key mechanism for funneling Wall Street cash to businesses, a group of lenders says. 

 
Albertsons Prices IPO Below Expectations in Downsized Deal

Albertsons priced its initial public offering below expectations and its existing shareholders sold fewer shares than planned, marking a stumble for the IPO market after it had been revived by a string of strong offerings. 

 
Novartis, Alcon Pay $347 Million to Settle Bribery Probes

A Novartis unit for Greece allegedly tried to bribe employees of state-owned and state-controlled hospitals and clinics, among other alleged violations, the Justice Department said Thursday. 

 
U.S. Blacklists Companies Operating in Iran's Metals Industry

The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on nine entities allegedly operating in or providing materials to Iran's metals sector, including four large Iranian steel, aluminum and iron producers and some of their foreign subsidiaries and sales agents. 

 
BlackRock Cuts Fees for Its Largest ETF to Match Vanguard

The investment giant disclosed that it lowered the price investors pay for an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 to $3 on every $10,000 invested, from $4. 

 
GNC Wins Interim Court Approval to Tap Bankruptcy Financing

A bankruptcy judge gave interim approval to GNC Holdings to start drawing on chapter 11 financing, despite bondholders' protest that the vitamin seller is racing through bankruptcy on orders from senior lenders.

