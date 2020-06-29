U.S. Presses Europe to Uproot Chinese Security-Screening Company

Amid a global anti-Huawei effort that has seen mixed results, the U.S. sets another Chinese tech company in its crosshairs: Nuctech, a state-controlled firm that is quietly dominating Europe's cargo and airport screening market.

Fracking Trailblazer Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy protection as an oil- and gas-price rout stoked by the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the final blow for a shale-drilling pioneer long hamstrung by debt.

FAA to Start Boeing 737 MAX Test Flights

U.S. air-safety regulators are set to begin key flight tests as early as Monday, amid growing expectations by industry and government officials that the planes are likely to return to service around the end of the year.

Coronavirus Erases Guidance From 40% of S&P 500

More than 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their guidance, as the coronavirus pandemic has doused U.S. corporations in uncertainty, and their shares together have fallen more than the broader index.

Pandemic Drives Sharp Plunge in Revenue for Asian Companies

Asia-Pacific companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic have lost more than $100 billion in revenue amid global lockdowns, with declines at oil firms, auto makers and airlines substantially outweighing gains at a handful of beneficiaries.

American Companies Find Willing Buyers of Debt Abroad

Asian and European firms have rushed to buy U.S. corporate bonds, attracted by higher yields and falling costs for hedging currency risk.

Casinos Consider Cashless Gambling to Fight Coronavirus

The U.S. casino industry remains a bastion of cash. But the Covid-19 pandemic has generated concern over bills circulating among hundreds of hands, and that is pushing casinos toward cashless technology.

Cable News Networks to Team Up on Convention Coverage Amid Pandemic

Executives at CNN, MSNBC and Fox News are in talks to coordinate their coverage of the Democratic and Republican conventions, aiming to send fewer journalists than initially planned over concerns about contagion.

NBC Lands U.S. Golf Association Rights as Fox Walks Away From Deal

The media rights to the United States Golf Association, which include the U.S. Open tournament, are jumping from Fox Sports to NBC Sports, according to people familiar with the matter.

Disney Postpones 'Mulan' Until August

Walt Disney said Friday it was again postponing the release of its "Mulan" reboot, the second such delay in a week that confirmed that Hollywood's hopes to be back in the theatrical business by next month won't come to fruition.