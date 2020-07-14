German Fitness Chain RSG Wins Gold's Gym Bankruptcy Auction

RSG Group, operator of Germany's McFit fitness clubs, has won an auction to acquire Gold's Gym out of bankruptcy for $100 million.

Tesla Is No Berkshire, but Mom and Pop Might Buy Anyway

Companies that join or leave the S&P 500 tend to rise and fall before the fact, costing index fund investors a bit of money. But now Tesla threatens to crash the party and make a real dent.

AutoNation CEO Won't Return After Medical Leave

The U.S.'s largest car dealership chain, AutoNation said its former CEO Cheryl Miller won't return from a three-month medical leave, making her the second chief executive to exit from the top job in about a year.

EP Energy Proposes $4.4 Billion Debt-Cutting Strategy

The oil-and-gas company floated a chapter 11 exit strategy that would hand the business to senior bondholders and cut $4.4 billion in debt, its second restructuring proposal after failing in a previous bid to leave bankruptcy.

'This Is Not a Normal Recession': Banks Ready for Wave of Coronavirus Defaults

The largest U.S. banks signaled that the worst of the coronavirus recession is yet to come, opting to stow away tens of billions of dollars to prepare for an expected wave of loan losses.

Boeing Reports More MAX Cancellations

Boeing culled another 183 jets from its order book in June and delivered just 10 aircraft, highlighting the pandemic-driven barriers to recovery for plane makers.

Richard Branson Secures Lifeline for Virgin Atlantic

The financial package, worth about $1.5 billion, will help the airline stave off bankruptcy and provide some breathing room for the British billionaire's broader effort to stabilize his travel and tourism empire amid the pandemic.

Google Steers Users to YouTube Over Rivals

Facebook and other competitors host the same videos, but engineers have made changes that effectively preference YouTube-owned by Google-over other video sources. Journal tests show YouTube usually ends up first and takes most of the slots in Google Search video carousels, prime results real estate.

U.K. to Ban Huawei From 5G Networks Amid China Tensions

The British government said it would bar telecom companies from purchasing new equipment made by China's Huawei and gave them until 2027 to remove its technology from their 5G wireless networks, a sharp about-face that marks a significant victory for the U.S.

Delta Trims Flying Amid Pandemic

Delta Air Lines trimmed plans for more summer flights as Covid-19 cases increased nationwide and a $5.7 billion loss for the latest quarter underscored the depth of the crisis facing the aviation industry.