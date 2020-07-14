Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
German Fitness Chain RSG Wins Gold's Gym Bankruptcy Auction

RSG Group, operator of Germany's McFit fitness clubs, has won an auction to acquire Gold's Gym out of bankruptcy for $100 million. 

 
Tesla Is No Berkshire, but Mom and Pop Might Buy Anyway

Companies that join or leave the S&P 500 tend to rise and fall before the fact, costing index fund investors a bit of money. But now Tesla threatens to crash the party and make a real dent. 

 
AutoNation CEO Won't Return After Medical Leave

The U.S.'s largest car dealership chain, AutoNation said its former CEO Cheryl Miller won't return from a three-month medical leave, making her the second chief executive to exit from the top job in about a year. 

 
EP Energy Proposes $4.4 Billion Debt-Cutting Strategy

The oil-and-gas company floated a chapter 11 exit strategy that would hand the business to senior bondholders and cut $4.4 billion in debt, its second restructuring proposal after failing in a previous bid to leave bankruptcy. 

 
'This Is Not a Normal Recession': Banks Ready for Wave of Coronavirus Defaults

The largest U.S. banks signaled that the worst of the coronavirus recession is yet to come, opting to stow away tens of billions of dollars to prepare for an expected wave of loan losses. 

 
Boeing Reports More MAX Cancellations

Boeing culled another 183 jets from its order book in June and delivered just 10 aircraft, highlighting the pandemic-driven barriers to recovery for plane makers. 

 
Richard Branson Secures Lifeline for Virgin Atlantic

The financial package, worth about $1.5 billion, will help the airline stave off bankruptcy and provide some breathing room for the British billionaire's broader effort to stabilize his travel and tourism empire amid the pandemic. 

 
Google Steers Users to YouTube Over Rivals

Facebook and other competitors host the same videos, but engineers have made changes that effectively preference YouTube-owned by Google-over other video sources. Journal tests show YouTube usually ends up first and takes most of the slots in Google Search video carousels, prime results real estate. 

 
U.K. to Ban Huawei From 5G Networks Amid China Tensions

The British government said it would bar telecom companies from purchasing new equipment made by China's Huawei and gave them until 2027 to remove its technology from their 5G wireless networks, a sharp about-face that marks a significant victory for the U.S. 

 
Delta Trims Flying Amid Pandemic

Delta Air Lines trimmed plans for more summer flights as Covid-19 cases increased nationwide and a $5.7 billion loss for the latest quarter underscored the depth of the crisis facing the aviation industry.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.57% 1520.86 Delayed Quote.12.90%
AUTONATION, INC. 6.04% 43.55 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.45% 179.96 Delayed Quote.-45.22%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.65% 26.11 Delayed Quote.-54.14%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.13% 26642.59 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
FACEBOOK 0.31% 239.73 Delayed Quote.16.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.01% 43.06 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 10689.520484 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 10488.577408 Delayed Quote.15.81%
S&P 500 1.34% 3197.52 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
TESLA, INC. 1.32% 1516.8 Delayed Quote.257.87%
WTI 2.55% 40.545 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Extend Gains as Banks Kick Off Earnings..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:31pGlobal stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
RE
04:30pGlobal stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
RE
04:21pStocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
RE
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Extend Gains as Banks Kick Off Earnings..
DJ
04:09pVirus worries and FOMO drive options bets on surging tech giants
RE
04:00pWall Street ends higher, led by energy and materials
RE
03:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks gain despite profit plummet for banks
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. 299.62 Delayed Quote.10.87%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 9.6 Delayed Quote.10.73%
HANESBRANDS INC. 12.55 Delayed Quote.9.51%
XYLEM 73.33 Delayed Quote.8.90%
APACHE CORPORATION 13.51 Delayed Quote.7.91%
H&R BLOCK, INC. 13.61 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
CITIGROUP INC. 50.15 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
INTUIT INC. 285.37 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 24.25 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
ROSS STORES, INC. 80.17 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group