Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 07/22 09:51:22 pm
3277.38 PTS   +0.62%
03:26pShares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
RE
03:23pShares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
RE
03:22pShares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Apple Defends App Store Ahead of House Hearing

Apple is defending how its App Store operates in the face of antitrust scrutiny, touting economic research it commissioned showing the fees it collects from developers are in line with those charged by other digital platforms. 

 
Brooks Brothers Finds Buyer for Massachusetts Plant

The retailer has found a buyer for its Massachusetts manufacturing plant, which most recently had been making masks to protect health-care workers battling the spread of Covid-19. 

 
Disney World Actors Battle Their Union for Right to Return to Work

Walt Disney World performers in Florida who have been kept out of the re-opened Magic Kingdom by a dispute with the Actors' Equity union over Covid-19 safety precautions are campaigning to get back to work. 

 
Taiwan Lawmakers Call for Rebranding Flagship Airline, Changing Passport Design

Taiwan's legislature approved proposals to rebrand the island's flagship airline, China Airlines, and make its passports more distinct from mainland Chinese ones-a move likely to irk Beijing. 

 
Wirecard's Markus Braun Is Arrested Again as Scandal Embroils Angela Merkel

German prosecutors arrested former Wirecard executives they say colluded to inflate the company's results by booking fake income as early as 2015, as the scandal spilled further into German politics. 

 
Justice Department Won't Challenge Merger of Taboola and Outbrain

The department decided not to challenge a merger of the rival internet companies whose sponsored-content offerings generate revenue for publishers around the globe. 

 
Pfizer, BioNTech Get Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

The U.S. has agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech nearly $2 billion to secure 100 million doses of their experimental Covid-19 vaccine to provide to Americans free of charge. 

 
Tesla Knocks on S&P 500's Door

The electric-car firm could nail down its first four-quarter profit on Wednesday, a development that could spur its addition to the S&P 500-potentially intensifying demand for the red-hot shares. 

 
Slack Files EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft

Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint in the European Union over its push into workplace-collaboration software, joining a series of big tech firms under scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic for allegedly abusing their dominance. 

 
New York Times Names Meredith Kopit Levien CEO

Meredith Kopit Levien, the company's chief operating officer, will succeed Mark Thompson, who oversaw the newspaper's digital transformation.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.10% 388.34 Delayed Quote.32.13%
BIONTECH SE 10.88% 101.57 Delayed Quote.170.37%
CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. 0.37% 8.1 End-of-day quote.-10.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.46% 26972.26 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
MEREDITH CORPORATION -0.21% 14.065 Delayed Quote.-58.21%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.27% 211.36 Delayed Quote.32.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.25% 10859.06971 Delayed Quote.25.41%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 10691.845697 Delayed Quote.19.03%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.61% 4154 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
PFIZER, INC. 4.87% 38.485 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
S&P 500 0.42% 3271.28 Delayed Quote.0.65%
TESLA, INC. 3.10% 1610.86 Delayed Quote.274.91%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -1.93% 44.76 Delayed Quote.41.87%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.09% 118.755 Delayed Quote.-17.98%
WIRECARD AG 0.22% 1.8076 Delayed Quote.-98.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
03:26pShares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
RE
03:23pShares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
RE
03:22pShares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:31pWall Street see-saws as investors weigh mixed earnings, stimulus prospects
RE
02:26pWall Street see-saws as investors weigh mixed earnings, stimulus prospects
RE
01:56pPfizer Shares Drive Dow Higher
DJ
01:24pS&P 500, Dow rise as fiscal stimulus hopes offset Sino-U.S. worries
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:30pShares waver on fear of worsening US-China ties; gold surges
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. 121.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.39%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 61.975 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.73%
BEST BUY CO., INC 97.645 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.16%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES 105.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.37%
WELLTOWER INC. 52.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.14%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 21.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.99%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 75.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.79%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 9.375 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.71%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 27.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-19.69%
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 31.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.-69.67%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group