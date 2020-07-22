Apple Defends App Store Ahead of House Hearing

Apple is defending how its App Store operates in the face of antitrust scrutiny, touting economic research it commissioned showing the fees it collects from developers are in line with those charged by other digital platforms.

Brooks Brothers Finds Buyer for Massachusetts Plant

The retailer has found a buyer for its Massachusetts manufacturing plant, which most recently had been making masks to protect health-care workers battling the spread of Covid-19.

Disney World Actors Battle Their Union for Right to Return to Work

Walt Disney World performers in Florida who have been kept out of the re-opened Magic Kingdom by a dispute with the Actors' Equity union over Covid-19 safety precautions are campaigning to get back to work.

Taiwan Lawmakers Call for Rebranding Flagship Airline, Changing Passport Design

Taiwan's legislature approved proposals to rebrand the island's flagship airline, China Airlines, and make its passports more distinct from mainland Chinese ones-a move likely to irk Beijing.

Wirecard's Markus Braun Is Arrested Again as Scandal Embroils Angela Merkel

German prosecutors arrested former Wirecard executives they say colluded to inflate the company's results by booking fake income as early as 2015, as the scandal spilled further into German politics.

Justice Department Won't Challenge Merger of Taboola and Outbrain

The department decided not to challenge a merger of the rival internet companies whose sponsored-content offerings generate revenue for publishers around the globe.

Pfizer, BioNTech Get Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

The U.S. has agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech nearly $2 billion to secure 100 million doses of their experimental Covid-19 vaccine to provide to Americans free of charge.

Tesla Knocks on S&P 500's Door

The electric-car firm could nail down its first four-quarter profit on Wednesday, a development that could spur its addition to the S&P 500-potentially intensifying demand for the red-hot shares.

Slack Files EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft

Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint in the European Union over its push into workplace-collaboration software, joining a series of big tech firms under scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic for allegedly abusing their dominance.

New York Times Names Meredith Kopit Levien CEO

Meredith Kopit Levien, the company's chief operating officer, will succeed Mark Thompson, who oversaw the newspaper's digital transformation.