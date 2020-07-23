Tesla Posts Fourth-Consecutive Quarterly Profit

The milestone makes the electric auto maker eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500. The auto maker said it has chosen a location near Austin, Texas, for its second U.S. assembly plant.

Pfizer, BioNTech Get Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

The U.S. has agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech nearly $2 billion to secure 100 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine to provide to Americans free of charge.

Dutch Politician Targeted in Twitter Hack

An unnamed Dutch politician was among 36 Twitter Inc. users who had their direct messages accessed in a high-profile hacking attack last week, the company said Wednesday.

Roche 1H Net Profit Falls as Coronavirus Hurt Sales

Roche reported a fall in first-half net profit as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales.

Pernod Ricard Raises 2020 Profit Guidance

Pernod Ricard said that it expects a less pronounced organic decline in annual profit from recurring operations than previously thought thanks to strong cost mitigation.

Purdue Pharma's Legal Fees Mount Amid Calls for Probe Into Drugmaker

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has racked up $277 million in professional fees in the first nine months of its bankruptcy-four times as much as it spent on research and development, court records show.

Direct Lender HPS Supplies Bombardier With $1 Billion Credit Line

Bombardier secured a $1 billion credit facility from direct-lending firm HPS Investment Partners as the Canadian train and plane maker waits to close on a sale of its train-manufacturing business.

Whirlpool Expects Swift Recovery From Coronavirus

The appliance maker said it recovered significantly in June and improved its guidance for the year, signaling damage from the coronavirus pandemic might be lighter than the company expected.

Wirecard's Markus Braun Is Arrested Again as Scandal Embroils Angela Merkel

German prosecutors arrested former Wirecard executives they say colluded to inflate the company's results by booking fake income as early as 2015, as the scandal spilled further into German politics.

Slack Files EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft

Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint in the European Union over its push into workplace-collaboration software, joining a series of big tech firms under scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic for allegedly abusing their dominance.