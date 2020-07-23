Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/22 05:16:10 pm
3276.02 PTS   +0.57%
Pre-market
0.37%
3288.06 PTS
05:31aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on weaker dollar, high U.S. stocks weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Tesla Posts Fourth-Consecutive Quarterly Profit

The milestone makes the electric auto maker eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500. The auto maker said it has chosen a location near Austin, Texas, for its second U.S. assembly plant. 

 
Pfizer, BioNTech Get Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

The U.S. has agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech nearly $2 billion to secure 100 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine to provide to Americans free of charge. 

 
Dutch Politician Targeted in Twitter Hack

An unnamed Dutch politician was among 36 Twitter Inc. users who had their direct messages accessed in a high-profile hacking attack last week, the company said Wednesday. 

 
Unilever 2Q Performance Beats Expectations

Unilever reported a rise in net profit for the first half despite the coronavirus headwind and said it will keep part of its tea business. 

 
Roche 1H Net Profit Falls as Coronavirus Hurt Sales

Roche reported a fall in first-half net profit as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales. 

 
Pernod Ricard Raises 2020 Profit Guidance

Pernod Ricard said that it expects a less pronounced organic decline in annual profit from recurring operations than previously thought thanks to strong cost mitigation. 

 
Daimler 2Q Net Loss Widens as Demand Fell During Pandemic

Daimler said that net loss widened and revenue fell in the second quarter as a result of lower customer demand and the closure of centers in its core markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Purdue Pharma's Legal Fees Mount Amid Calls for Probe Into Drugmaker

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has racked up $277 million in professional fees in the first nine months of its bankruptcy-four times as much as it spent on research and development, court records show. 

 
Direct Lender HPS Supplies Bombardier With $1 Billion Credit Line

Bombardier secured a $1 billion credit facility from direct-lending firm HPS Investment Partners as the Canadian train and plane maker waits to close on a sale of its train-manufacturing business. 

 
Whirlpool Expects Swift Recovery From Coronavirus

The appliance maker said it recovered significantly in June and improved its guidance for the year, signaling damage from the coronavirus pandemic might be lighter than the company expected.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 13.72% 104.17 Delayed Quote.207.47%
BOMBARDIER INC. 6.59% 0.485 Delayed Quote.-74.87%
DAIMLER AG 5.81% 41.43 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.62% 27005.84 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.35% 10870.753842 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 10706.127425 Delayed Quote.19.32%
PERNOD RICARD 2.63% 144.15 Real-time Quote.-11.89%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.61% 4154 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
PFIZER, INC. 5.10% 38.56 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
S&P 500 0.57% 3276.02 Delayed Quote.0.82%
TESLA, INC. 1.53% 1592.33 Delayed Quote.280.64%
UNILEVER N.V. 7.13% 50.2 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
WHIRLPOOL 2.18% 146.89 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. 5.13% 8.4 End-of-day quote.-18.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
05:31aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up on Earnings, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on weaker dollar, high U.S. stocks weigh
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13aFEAR FACTOR : Investors rush into gold and other havens as stocks near highs
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTesla Hits Landmark Profit as It Looks To S&P -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aMicrosoft Increases Sales by 13% On Demand for Cloud Computing -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:02aChina's STAR Market doubles Nasdaq's gains this year, new benchmark shows
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. 122.42 Delayed Quote.11.97%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 61.79 Delayed Quote.8.40%
BEST BUY CO., INC 97.36 Delayed Quote.7.84%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES 106.01 Delayed Quote.5.80%
WELLTOWER INC. 52.33 Delayed Quote.5.76%
WYNN RESORTS 76.1 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 21.46 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 31.67 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 75.62 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 27.09 Delayed Quote.-20.91%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group