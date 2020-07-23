Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
07/23 05:40:47 pm
3275.84 PTS   -0.01%
11:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Edge Up
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Edge Up
DJ
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Twitter Adds More Users, but Revenue and Profit Fall

Twitter reported strong user growth but experienced lingering impacts from the coronavirus pandemic in its latest quarter, as the platform will have to navigate a rocky advertising climate and the fallout from a security breach. 

 
Ann Taylor Owner Files for Bankruptcy

Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, has filed for bankruptcy, the latest apparel seller unable to ride out the economic damage caused by coronavirus restrictions. 

 
Southwest, American Trim More Flying

The nation's largest domestic airlines said demand continues to falter because of rising Covid-19 cases. American Airlines said it was slowing some of its planned expansion, while Southwest Airlines is hoarding cash and pledged to avoid any compulsory job cuts. 

 
AT&T Profit Sags Under Pressure From Satellite TV, Covid-19

AT&T's second-quarter profit fell as the coronavirus pandemic and an already unhealthy satellite-TV business overshadowed the launch of its make-or-break streaming video service. 

 
Americans in Lockdown Buy Cleaning Products and Ice Cream, Lifting Unilever

Unilever reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales as a strong performance in the U.S. outweighed coronavirus-related declines elsewhere in the world. 

 
Travelers Reports Loss, Catastrophe Losses Climb

Travelers reported a loss in line with Wall Street expectations as net investment income dove lower from a year earlier and catastrophe losses rose. 

 
Blackstone's Earnings Rebound With Market Surge

Blackstone Group posted net income of $568.3 million after posting a steep loss in the first quarter. 

 
Tesla Posts Fourth-Consecutive Quarterly Profit

The milestone makes the electric auto maker eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500. The auto maker said it has chosen a location near Austin, Texas, for its second U.S. assembly plant. 

 
Wirecard Probe in Philippines Focuses on Two Bankers Who May Have Forged Documents

Philippine investigators are focusing on two bank employees who may have facilitated a multinational accounting scandal at the insolvent German payments company. 

 
Ad Giant Publicis Reports Drop in Second-Quarter Organic Revenue

Organic revenue-a key industry measure that strips out currency effects, acquisitions and disposals-fell 13% in the second quarter, the first reporting period this year to reflect from start to finish the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.51% 26857.12 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
NASDAQ 100 -0.52% 10813.054201 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.27% 10674.637027 Delayed Quote.19.32%
S&P 500 -0.19% 3269.25 Delayed Quote.0.82%
