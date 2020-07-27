Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/27/2020 | 01:16am EDT
HSBC Defends Cooperation With U.S. Prosecutors in Huawei Case

HSBC Holdings issued a statement defending its cooperation with U.S. prosecutors in a case against China's Huawei Technologies after Chinese state media said the bank had set Huawei up. 

 
Sinclair Postpones Controversial Show About Coronavirus

The owner of 191 television stations will delay airing an episode of "America This Week" that interviews a medical researcher who makes the unsubstantiated claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci helped manufacture the virus. 

 
Rush Street Interactive to Go Public as Part of a $1.8 Billion Deal

Rush Street Interactive has agreed to go public via a merger with a blank-check company that will value the online sports-and-casino betting company at $1.8 billion including debt. 

 
At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up

Boeing and Airbus are making planes that airlines aren't collecting, straining their finances as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on travel and the aerospace industry. 

 
Wells Fargo Tightens Purse Strings to Ride Out Pandemic

The fourth-largest U.S. bank is slashing costs, cutting staff and tightening up on lending to ride out the coronavirus recession. Its rivals might not be too far behind. 

 
Behind the Fall of Ebony: Fraud Accusations and a Fight Over Control of a Black Media Dynasty

The new board chairman says he discovered a number of troubling transactions at the influential Black-owned magazine. 

 
TikTok Could Be Tough Target for Trump Administration

The Trump administration's efforts to thwart a perceived security threat from video-sharing app TikTok faces challenges beyond those it faced when taking on other Chinese-owned businesses such as Huawei. 

 
Tech, Auto and Food Companies Highlight Busy Earnings Week

More than a third of the S&P 500 are expected to report their quarterly results this week, providing investors with a fuller picture of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on U.S. businesses. 

 
Teva's Benign Opioid Settlement Isn't in the Bag Yet

Investors shouldn't be surprised if a familiar risk to Teva Pharmaceuticals International soon resurfaces. 

 
Visa, Mastercard Debit Fees Are Hurting Retailers, Durbin Says

Sen. Richard Durbin says anticompetitive practices by large card networks and debit-card issuers are costing merchants potentially billions of dollars amid the pandemic.

