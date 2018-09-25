News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

BNY Mellon to Wind Down Hedge-Fund Investment Unit

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. plans to close a fund-management subsidiary that invested in various hedge funds, as demand for such investment vehicles wanes.

TPG in Exclusive Talks to Take Over Abraaj's $1 Billion Health-Care Fund

U.S. private-equity firm TPG is in exclusive talks to take over Abraaj Group's $1 billion health-care fund.

Deutsche Bank's German Regulators Show Impatience With Money-Laundering Controls

Germany's financial watchdog ordered Deutsche Bank to bolster its controls to prevent money laundering in a reprimand that comes amid a growing focus on European lenders' progress policing financial crime.

Former Invitation Homes CEO Joins Deutsche Bank

John Bartling, former CEO of Invitation Homes, joined Deutsche Bank as a senior U.S. banker, in a bid by the bank to boost its relationships with corporate boards, private-equity firms and other deal makers.

ECB's Draghi Says Rising Wages, Inflation Back Easy-Money Phaseout

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank would push ahead with plans to phase out easy money as wages and inflation pick up across the eurozone, sending the euro higher against the dollar.

Sky Takeover Proves a Dream Trade for Hedge Funds

The bidding war for broadcaster Sky had already provided hedge funds with one of their best trades of the year. This weekend's dramatic auction made it even better.

Freddie Mac Now Sees U.S. Home Sales Falling This Year

Mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac said it now expects U.S. home sales to fall by 0.9% in 2018 to 6.07 million, as rising interest rates and home prices, coupled with tight inventory, keep prospective buyers on the sidelines.

CEOs' Economic Outlook Eases on Trade Policy Uncertainty

The economic outlook among chief executives of America's largest companies cooled slightly in the third quarter, as confrontational U.S. trade policies weighed on planning for capital spending and hiring.

Lonely, and Costly, Times for Hedge Funds That Bet on Collapse

Nearly a decade into what feels like a never-ending bull market, it is getting awfully lonely for a group of maverick hedge funds betting on what they think will be a coming financial meltdown.

Meet the Bear-Market Stocks Hiding in S&P 500's Record Run

Dozens of stocks remain stuck in bear-market territory even as the U.S. stock market has charged to records, reflecting a disconnect that shows a robust economy hasn't offset trade jitters for many American conglomerates.