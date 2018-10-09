News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Hedge Funds Retreat as Markets Advance

New York-based Tourbillon Capital Partners told investors it was closing, marking at least the third hedge fund to announce it was shutting down this month.

Elliott Management Goes on Charm Offensive

Elliott Management, known for its brawls with CEOs and developing-world governments, is softening its image.

Two Funds Push for Change at Bunge

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has boosted its stake in Bunge and joined Continental Grain in pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements and add board members.

Credit-Card Issuers Not the Bargain They Appear to Be

A great environment for America's credit-card lenders isn't tempting investors, who are right to believe rosy conditions can't last for these companies.

Tech ETFs Carry On Without Big Names

Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet officially left the S&P 500's technology sector last month, but investors appear to be in no hurry to follow their lead.

GE Offloads Portfolio of Energy Investments to Apollo Global

General Electric said it is offloading a portfolio of energy investments to Apollo, as the troubled conglomerate continues to sell off pieces of its business it now views as ancillary.

Schroders, Lloyds in Talks on Wealth-Management Tie-Up

Schroders has confirmed it is in talks with Lloyds Banking Group over potential cooperation in the wealth-management sector.

Australia's IAG Seeks Bids for Malaysian General Insurance Business

Australia's largest general insurer Insurance Australia Group Ltd. and its Malaysian partner are seeking bids for their general insurance business in Malaysia in a deal that could value the company at around US$600 million, people with knowledge of the deal said.

Investment in Infrastructure Is Booming

Private-equity firms are on track to raise a record amount for infrastructure investing in 2018, as money managers bet on the growing need to upgrade and expand the world's railroads, natural-gas pipelines and data centers.

Banks Brace for Downside of Higher Rates

Banks have enjoyed a profit boost from rising interest rates over the past couple of years. But now those higher rates could turn into a drag.