Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
%
PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 10/08 10:10:00 pm
2884.51 PTS   -0.04%
10/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Fears Of Rising Int..
DJ
10/08D.E. Shaw Joins Continental Grain in Pushing for Change at Bunge-..
DJ
10/08D.E. Shaw Joins Continental Grain in Pushing for Change at Bunge-..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Hedge Funds Retreat as Markets Advance

New York-based Tourbillon Capital Partners told investors it was closing, marking at least the third hedge fund to announce it was shutting down this month. 

 
Elliott Management Goes on Charm Offensive

Elliott Management, known for its brawls with CEOs and developing-world governments, is softening its image. 

 
Two Funds Push for Change at Bunge

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has boosted its stake in Bunge and joined Continental Grain in pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements and add board members. 

 
Credit-Card Issuers Not the Bargain They Appear to Be

A great environment for America's credit-card lenders isn't tempting investors, who are right to believe rosy conditions can't last for these companies. 

 
Tech ETFs Carry On Without Big Names

Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet officially left the S&P 500's technology sector last month, but investors appear to be in no hurry to follow their lead. 

 
GE Offloads Portfolio of Energy Investments to Apollo Global

General Electric said it is offloading a portfolio of energy investments to Apollo, as the troubled conglomerate continues to sell off pieces of its business it now views as ancillary. 

 
Schroders, Lloyds in Talks on Wealth-Management Tie-Up

Schroders has confirmed it is in talks with Lloyds Banking Group over potential cooperation in the wealth-management sector. 

 
Australia's IAG Seeks Bids for Malaysian General Insurance Business

Australia's largest general insurer Insurance Australia Group Ltd. and its Malaysian partner are seeking bids for their general insurance business in Malaysia in a deal that could value the company at around US$600 million, people with knowledge of the deal said. 

 
Investment in Infrastructure Is Booming

Private-equity firms are on track to raise a record amount for infrastructure investing in 2018, as money managers bet on the growing need to upgrade and expand the world's railroads, natural-gas pipelines and data centers. 

 
Banks Brace for Downside of Higher Rates

Banks have enjoyed a profit boost from rising interest rates over the past couple of years. But now those higher rates could turn into a drag.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26486.78 Delayed Quote.7.15%
NASDAQ 100 -0.62% 7352.8231 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 7735.9488 Delayed Quote.12.82%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2884.51 Real-time Quote.7.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
10/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Fears Of Rising Interest Rates ..
DJ
10/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Fears Of Rising Interest Rates ..
DJ
10/08D.E. Shaw Joins Continental Grain in Pushing for Change at Bunge--3rd Update
DJ
10/08D.E. Shaw Joins Continental Grain in Pushing for Change at Bunge--2nd Update
DJ
10/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Extend Declines Amid Higher Bond Yields
DJ
10/08US : U.S. Stocks Extend Declines Amid Higher Bond Yields
DJ
10/08Investors Aren't Following Facebook, Google Out of Tech Funds
DJ
10/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
10/08US : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
10/08Global Stocks Extend Declines Amid Higher Bond Yields
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ARCONIC 23.4 Delayed Quote.7.14%
H&R BLOCK 26.51 Delayed Quote.4.21%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 13.61 Delayed Quote.3.26%
CONAGRA BRANDS 34.65 Delayed Quote.3.16%
CBS CORPORATION 57.05 Delayed Quote.3.13%
ABIOMED, INC. 399.01 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA 101.38 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL 526.47 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
WATERS CORPORATION 182.95 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
SALESFORCE.COM 148.65 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.