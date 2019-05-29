News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Morningstar Looks to Expand Ratings Business With DBRS Deal

Morningstar Inc. will buy credit-rating firm DBRS Inc. for $669 million, marking the company's largest acquisition.

Bank Stocks Hurt by More Than Falling Rates

Bank stocks soared ahead of the S&P 500 early in the year, but recent worries that trade tensions will hit the economy have dented shares of lenders in several ways.

Female Hedge-Fund Veteran Has Contemplated Comeback

Anne Dias has discussed a return to money management, people familiar with the matter say. She was once one of the few women to run a hedge fund, investing on behalf of billionaire Julian Robertson as well as her then-husband, Ken Griffin.

Bank of Montreal Reports 2Q Profit Rises

Profit in the second quarter at Bank of Montreal climbed 20% on higher revenue due to strength in its U.S. platform and in its North American commercial banking segment.

Stoxx Expands ESG Index Suite

Stoxx Ltd., the index provider of Deutsche Boerse, has expanded its suite of environmental, social and governance benchmarks with 42 new indexes, including a version of the bellwether Euro Stoxx 50 Index.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

China's Finance Ministry Unveils Preferential Tax Policy for Insurers

China's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday tweaked its tax policy for insurance companies, the latest step in Beijing's plan to ease corporate tax burdens.

Blackstone Starts Selling Out of Home-Rental Empire

The private-equity firm late Tuesday sold more than $1 billion of shares of Invitation Homes, the giant single-family home landlord it launched following the financial crisis.

Treasury Declines to Designate China a Currency Manipulator

The Treasury Department passed on a chance to designate China as a currency manipulator but continued to highlight the nation's currency practices as a source of concern.

Warburg Pincus Targets $4.25 Billion for China-Southeast Asia Fund

The new fund appears to be a broadening of the strategy behind Warburg Pincus China LP, which closed in 2016 at its $2 billion hard cap.