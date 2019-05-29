Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.02%
2782.35 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/29 04:20:01 pm
2783.02 PTS   -0.69%
04:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Tariff Clash Magnifies Global Growth Worries
DJ
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks fall as trade concerns spark growth fears
RE
04:18pStocks drop, bonds rally as trade tensions fan growth fears
RE
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Morningstar Looks to Expand Ratings Business With DBRS Deal

Morningstar Inc. will buy credit-rating firm DBRS Inc. for $669 million, marking the company's largest acquisition. 

 
Bank Stocks Hurt by More Than Falling Rates

Bank stocks soared ahead of the S&P 500 early in the year, but recent worries that trade tensions will hit the economy have dented shares of lenders in several ways. 

 
Female Hedge-Fund Veteran Has Contemplated Comeback

Anne Dias has discussed a return to money management, people familiar with the matter say. She was once one of the few women to run a hedge fund, investing on behalf of billionaire Julian Robertson as well as her then-husband, Ken Griffin. 

 
Bank of Montreal Reports 2Q Profit Rises

Profit in the second quarter at Bank of Montreal climbed 20% on higher revenue due to strength in its U.S. platform and in its North American commercial banking segment. 

 
Stoxx Expands ESG Index Suite

Stoxx Ltd., the index provider of Deutsche Boerse, has expanded its suite of environmental, social and governance benchmarks with 42 new indexes, including a version of the bellwether Euro Stoxx 50 Index. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
China's Finance Ministry Unveils Preferential Tax Policy for Insurers

China's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday tweaked its tax policy for insurance companies, the latest step in Beijing's plan to ease corporate tax burdens. 

 
Blackstone Starts Selling Out of Home-Rental Empire

The private-equity firm late Tuesday sold more than $1 billion of shares of Invitation Homes, the giant single-family home landlord it launched following the financial crisis. 

 
Treasury Declines to Designate China a Currency Manipulator

The Treasury Department passed on a chance to designate China as a currency manipulator but continued to highlight the nation's currency practices as a source of concern. 

 
Warburg Pincus Targets $4.25 Billion for China-Southeast Asia Fund

The new fund appears to be a broadening of the strategy behind Warburg Pincus China LP, which closed in 2016 at its $2 billion hard cap.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.87% 25126.41 Delayed Quote.8.66%
NASDAQ 100 -0.85% 7216.858697 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 7547.309451 Delayed Quote.14.65%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2783.02 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HELMERICH & PAYNE 52.115 Real-time Quote.5.84%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC 76.93 Real-time Quote.5.20%
DEERE & COMPANY 141.13 Delayed Quote.2.59%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 43.73 Delayed Quote.2.58%
CENTURYLINK INC. 10.37 Real-time Quote.2.37%
GENERAL MILLS 48.25 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
MACERICH COMPANY 37.185 Real-time Quote.-5.77%
L BRANDS 22.64 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD 35.06 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
PVH CORPORATION 91.41 Real-time Quote.-13.68%
Heatmap :
