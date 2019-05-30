News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Morningstar Looks to Expand Ratings Business With DBRS Deal

Morningstar Inc. will buy credit-rating firm DBRS Inc. for $669 million, marking the company's largest acquisition.

U.S. Government Bonds Gain as Growth Concerns Deepen

Yields on government bonds around the world fell to new 20-month lows as a deepening rift between the U.S. and China over trade pushed investors to safer assets.

Bank Stocks Hurt by More Than Falling Rates

Bank stocks soared ahead of the S&P 500 early in the year, but recent worries that trade tensions will hit the economy have dented shares of lenders in several ways.

New Jersey to Boost Private-Equity Investment

New Jersey's public-pension manager plans to invest a larger share of its assets in private equity, aiming to improve returns for a deeply underfunded retirement system.

Female Hedge-Fund Veteran Has Contemplated Comeback

Anne Dias has discussed a return to money management, people familiar with the matter say. She was once one of the few women to run a hedge fund, investing on behalf of billionaire Julian Robertson as well as her then-husband, Ken Griffin.

Bank of Montreal Reports 2Q Profit Rises

Profit in the second quarter at Bank of Montreal climbed 20% on higher revenue due to strength in its U.S. platform and in its North American commercial banking segment.

Stoxx Expands ESG Index Suite

Stoxx Ltd., the index provider of Deutsche Boerse, has expanded its suite of environmental, social and governance benchmarks with 42 new indexes, including a version of the bellwether Euro Stoxx 50 Index.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

China's Finance Ministry Unveils Preferential Tax Policy for Insurers

China's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday tweaked its tax policy for insurance companies, the latest step in Beijing's plan to ease corporate tax burdens.

Blackstone Starts Selling Out of Home-Rental Empire

The private-equity firm late Tuesday sold more than $1 billion of shares of Invitation Homes, the giant single-family home landlord it launched following the financial crisis.