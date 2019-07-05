Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.02%
2989.94 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/05 04:20:01 pm
2990.41 PTS   -0.18%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:49pStrong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers -- Update
DJ
04:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectations of a Rate Cut -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Deutsche Bank's Investment-Banking Chief to Leave

Garth Ritchie has agreed to leave the embattled German lender as it prepares to unveil details of a broad restructuring of the unit. 

 
U.K. Regulator Fines Deloitte Over Audit of Outsourcing Company Unit

Deloitte and one of its partners is being fined and reprimanded for shortfalls in its audits of a subsidiary of outsourcing firm Serco Group PLC. The rebuke comes as the country looks to boost the quality of its audit sector. 

 
Your Next Checking Account Could Get You a Spotify Subscription

Citigroup is offering incentives like paying for your Hulu or Amazon Prime to keep you banking there. Many banks are coming up with other creative rewards in lieu of cash or interest. 

 
Big Bond Rally Boosts Italian Banks

A large rally in Italian bonds is making winners out of the country's banks, whose shaky finances have weighed on global markets in recent years. 

 
Strong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers

Shares of discount brokerage firms such as E*Trade and Charles Schwab were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 stock index after the Labor Department released stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Debt Collectors Wage Comeback

Debt-collection lawsuits have increased in some state and municipal courts, following a decline during a regulatory tightening after the financial crisis. 

 
Group That Includes TPG Is on Shortlist of Bidders for Group of Asian Hospitals

A consortium that includes American private-equity firm TPG Capital is one of three shortlisted bidders for a $2 billion collection of Asian hospitals owned by Columbia Pacific Management. 

 
Can Facebook's Libra Avoid Regulators? History Suggests Not

For all its crypto styling, Facebook's Libra looks less like bitcoin and more like a 50-year-old type of investment fund that has attracted intense regulatory scrutiny since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors should be skeptical of claims it can escape the same kind of attention. 

 
BNP Paribas in Pact With Morningstar for APAC Research

BNP Paribas said it will source its Asia Pacific equity research reports from Morningstar, with some staff likely laid off following the agreement.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.16% 26922.12 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 7841.301046 Delayed Quote.24.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 8161.790811 Delayed Quote.23.13%
S&P 500 -0.18% 2990.41 Delayed Quote.19.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:49pStrong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers -- Update
DJ
04:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectation..
DJ
04:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectation..
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pTempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
04:10pTempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
04:09pWall Street dips as rate cut expectations relax
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 21.42 Delayed Quote.3.38%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 224.445 Real-time Quote.2.83%
NORDSTROM 31.98 Delayed Quote.2.34%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. 100.93 Delayed Quote.2.16%
FOOT LOCKER 42.01 Real-time Quote.1.97%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 159.27 Real-time Quote.-2.92%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 35.14 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 307.55 Real-time Quote.-3.40%
IPG PHOTONICS 149 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
ELECTRONIC ARTS 93.515 Real-time Quote.-4.68%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About