News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Deutsche Bank's Investment-Banking Chief to Leave

Garth Ritchie has agreed to leave the embattled German lender as it prepares to unveil details of a broad restructuring of the unit.

U.K. Regulator Fines Deloitte Over Audit of Outsourcing Company Unit

Deloitte and one of its partners is being fined and reprimanded for shortfalls in its audits of a subsidiary of outsourcing firm Serco Group PLC. The rebuke comes as the country looks to boost the quality of its audit sector.

Your Next Checking Account Could Get You a Spotify Subscription

Citigroup is offering incentives like paying for your Hulu or Amazon Prime to keep you banking there. Many banks are coming up with other creative rewards in lieu of cash or interest.

Big Bond Rally Boosts Italian Banks

A large rally in Italian bonds is making winners out of the country's banks, whose shaky finances have weighed on global markets in recent years.

Strong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers

Shares of discount brokerage firms such as E*Trade and Charles Schwab were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 stock index after the Labor Department released stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Debt Collectors Wage Comeback

Debt-collection lawsuits have increased in some state and municipal courts, following a decline during a regulatory tightening after the financial crisis.

Group That Includes TPG Is on Shortlist of Bidders for Group of Asian Hospitals

A consortium that includes American private-equity firm TPG Capital is one of three shortlisted bidders for a $2 billion collection of Asian hospitals owned by Columbia Pacific Management.

Can Facebook's Libra Avoid Regulators? History Suggests Not

For all its crypto styling, Facebook's Libra looks less like bitcoin and more like a 50-year-old type of investment fund that has attracted intense regulatory scrutiny since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors should be skeptical of claims it can escape the same kind of attention.

BNP Paribas in Pact With Morningstar for APAC Research

BNP Paribas said it will source its Asia Pacific equity research reports from Morningstar, with some staff likely laid off following the agreement.