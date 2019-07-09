News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

U.S. Banks Rush In as European Banks Stumble

The retrenchment of Deutsche Bank and other former European financial powerhouses has left a gaping hole in European banking. U.S. banks are filling the void, strengthening their stranglehold on the region.

Deutsche Bank Shares Fall Sharply on Restructuring

Deutsche Bank AG was quick to start firing staff from its investment bank on Monday, but its investors will need to wait much longer to discover how the German lender's radical restructuring will affect them.

Australia Regulator Gives Banks More Time to Raise Capital Requirements

Australia's financial-services regulator on Tuesday said it would give the country's big four banks more time to top up their capital buffers in order to avoid sharp increases in bank funding costs.

HSBC Hires Citigroup Veteran to Take Over U.S. Business

HSBC Holdings signaled a fresh effort to turn around its lagging U.S. business by hiring Citigroup veteran Michael Roberts to succeed Patrick Burke as chief executive of HSBC USA when he retires later this year.

Cryptocurrency Startups Get Partial Green Light from Washington

Washington is opening the door a crack for cryptocurrency startups that want to disrupt some of Wall Street's traditional businesses.

Piper Jaffray Nearing Deal to Buy Sandler O'Neill for $485 Million

Piper Jaffray is nearing a deal to buy Sandler O'Neill + Partners for $485 million in cash and stock, in a deal that could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Punjab National Bank Falls 11% After Fraud Allegation

The shares of Indian state lender Punjab National Bank plunged 11% Monday after it said a borrower defrauded it of more than $500 million, the second lending scandal to hit the bank that just last year fell victim to one of the country's biggest banking scams.

Wall Street Chiefs' Pay Doesn't Sync With Returns

Wall Street companies delivered significant losses to their shareholders last year, but the pain didn't spread to the top. The chiefs of banking and financial institutions in the S&P 500 received a median raise of 8.5% last year, compared with 5.6% for CEOs in the broader index, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

Julius Baer Names New CEO

Julius Baer has named Philipp Rickenbacher as its new chief executive, effective Sept. 1.

Cinven Buys Stake in Enterprise Software Provider Jaggaer

Enterprise software provider Jaggaer has added another private-equity backer, roughly three years after midmarket firm Accel-KKR took the company private.