News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Global Bond Rally Leaves U.S. Yields on Top

Signs of slowing growth have pushed central banks around the world to lower rates or prepare other monetary stimulus, contributing to a widening gap between the yields on U.S. government bonds and other sovereign debt.

Chinese High-Yield Debt Is a Rare Bright Spot for Bond Investors

Bond yields around the world have fallen so much that global investors are shifting their attention to Chinese junk bonds, which can reward those with an appetite for risk.

London Stock Exchange Eyes $15 Billion Bet for Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy financial-information business Refinitiv for almost $15 billion, in a deal that would help the exchange operator expand its business as a data provider.

Former Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said while the U.S. economy was doing well and the labor market remains strong, inflation is too low.

Boat Stocks Battered Amid Foul Weather and Uncertain Economy

Makers of power boats and other marine equipment have struggled in the past several months, underperforming the S&P 500. Rainy weather and a pullback in discretionary spending could be crimping demand.

Santander's Tussle With Jilted CEO Hire Intensifies

A disagreement between Banco Santander's executive chairman Ana Botín and high-profile investment banker Andrea Orcel over the bank's U-turn on his appointment as its chief executive is escalating as it reaches court, with each side accusing the other of acting in bad faith.

Another Month, Another Chinese Bank Bailout

Beijing dislikes bailing out state companies-particularly banks-but can't seem to kick the habit. The latest example is Bank of Jinzhou.

Japanese Online Retailer Seeks U.S. Bank Charter

Japanese online merchant Rakuten Inc. wants to open a bank in Utah to offer loans, credit cards and other financial services to customers of its existing U.S. cashback-shopping business.

IRS Sending Warning Letters to More Than 10,000 Cryptocurrency Holders

The Internal Revenue Service has begun sending letters to more than 10,000 cryptocurrency holders, warning about penalties for failing to report income and pay tax on transactions involving virtual currencies.

China Moves to Tighten Oversight of Financial Firms

China's central bank released draft measures to tighten the oversight of financial holdings companies, as Beijing continues its efforts to fend off financial risks.