News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Trump Criticizes Expected Fed Rate Cut as 'Not Enough'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve's expected small interest-rate cut this week is "not enough," but he expressed optimism that the country would do well regardless of what is decided.

Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years, after looming rate cuts from U.S. and European central banks put upward pressure on the currency.

Struggling Chinese Bank Gets Lifeline From State-Backed Investors

Three of China's state-backed financial institutions are to take stakes in a struggling commercial bank, indicating a different approach by regulators toward the country's small troubled lenders.

Chinese High-Yield Debt Is a Rare Bright Spot for Bond Investors

Bond yields around the world have fallen so much that global investors are shifting their attention to Chinese junk bonds, which can reward those with an appetite for risk.

Global Bond Rally Leaves U.S. Yields on Top

Signs of slowing growth have pushed central banks around the world to lower rates or prepare other monetary stimulus, contributing to a widening gap between the yields on U.S. government bonds and other sovereign debt.

What Do You Get for the Central Bank That Already Bought Everything?

As the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank look likely to cut interest rates, the Bank of Japan has few options to follow them.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

London Stock Exchange Eyes $15 Billion Bet for Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy financial-information business Refinitiv for almost $15 billion, in a deal that would help the exchange operator expand its business as a data provider.

Former Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said while the U.S. economy was doing well and the labor market remains strong, inflation is too low.

Boat Stocks Battered Amid Foul Weather and Uncertain Economy

Makers of power boats and other marine equipment have struggled in the past several months, underperforming the S&P 500. Rainy weather and a pullback in discretionary spending could be crimping demand.