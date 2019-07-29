Log in
S&P 500

07/29 11:48:23 am
3021.51 PTS   -0.14%
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/29/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Trump Criticizes Expected Fed Rate Cut as 'Not Enough'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve's expected small interest-rate cut this week is "not enough," but he expressed optimism that the country would do well regardless of what is decided. 

 
Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years, after looming rate cuts from U.S. and European central banks put upward pressure on the currency. 

 
Struggling Chinese Bank Gets Lifeline From State-Backed Investors

Three of China's state-backed financial institutions are to take stakes in a struggling commercial bank, indicating a different approach by regulators toward the country's small troubled lenders. 

 
Chinese High-Yield Debt Is a Rare Bright Spot for Bond Investors

Bond yields around the world have fallen so much that global investors are shifting their attention to Chinese junk bonds, which can reward those with an appetite for risk. 

 
Global Bond Rally Leaves U.S. Yields on Top

Signs of slowing growth have pushed central banks around the world to lower rates or prepare other monetary stimulus, contributing to a widening gap between the yields on U.S. government bonds and other sovereign debt. 

 
What Do You Get for the Central Bank That Already Bought Everything?

As the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank look likely to cut interest rates, the Bank of Japan has few options to follow them. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
London Stock Exchange Eyes $15 Billion Bet for Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy financial-information business Refinitiv for almost $15 billion, in a deal that would help the exchange operator expand its business as a data provider. 

 
Former Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said while the U.S. economy was doing well and the labor market remains strong, inflation is too low. 

 
Boat Stocks Battered Amid Foul Weather and Uncertain Economy

Makers of power boats and other marine equipment have struggled in the past several months, underperforming the S&P 500. Rainy weather and a pullback in discretionary spending could be crimping demand.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 27258.27 Delayed Quote.16.57%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 14.70% 6506 Delayed Quote.39.64%
NASDAQ 100 -0.61% 7967.656405 Delayed Quote.25.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.70% 8271.824475 Delayed Quote.24.16%
S&P 500 -0.18% 3020.24 Delayed Quote.20.70%
11:46aWall Street eases from record highs as tech drags; Fed meeting eyed
11:42aSterling tumbles on hard Brexit worries; stocks slip
11:38aSterling tumbles on hard Brexit worries; stocks slip
11:37aSterling tumbles on hard Brexit worries; stocks slip
11:35aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Gains But Communication-services, Consumer-discretionary..
11:17aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Take a Breather as Trade Talks Set to R..
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
10:30aWeekly market update : Mind games
10:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Take a Breather as Trade Talks Set to R..
10:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sprint, T-Mobile, Refinitiv, Pfizer
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
MYLAN NV 20.435 Real-time Quote.10.70%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 804.985 Real-time Quote.3.22%
CIGNA CORP 171.11 Real-time Quote.2.28%
HASBRO 126.07 Real-time Quote.1.94%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 75.11 Real-time Quote.1.93%
AUTODESK 161.51 Real-time Quote.-3.86%
FORTINET 81.99 Real-time Quote.-3.95%
TRIPADVISOR 44.635 Real-time Quote.-4.22%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 20.795 Real-time Quote.-4.26%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 29.715 Real-time Quote.-4.51%
