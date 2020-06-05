News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investors Climb Back Into Riskiest Emerging-Market Bonds

Investors are edging back into bonds from the riskiest developing countries, even as they remain concerned about a string of defaults.

The Bulls Have Taken Back the Stock Market

The S&P 500 is up nearly 40% in just the past 50 trading days, the largest such rally since 1957.

Stocks Are Rallying Despite Nationwide Protests. That's Typical.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear, with investors seemingly looking past everything from rising tensions with China to the toll of a pandemic that has brought the global economy to a standstill.

SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz Set Up New Funds to Back Diverse Founders

Two high-profile venture firms unveiled efforts to back startup founders of color, amid an escalation of racial tensions in the U.S. SoftBank's $100 million fund appears to be the largest of its kind.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to Invest $1.2 Billion in Jio Platforms

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to invest $1.21 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other foreign firms eager to buy a stake in the Indian telecommunications and technology giant.

BNY Mellon Whistleblower Who Revealed Currency Abuses Gets $50 Million

The Securities and Exchange Commission awarded a former trader at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. $50 million, a record whistleblower payment from the agency.

Euro Jumps as ECB Expands Bond-Buying Program

The euro climbed to a nearly three-month high against the dollar and yields on southern European debt fell as investors cheered the European Central Bank's expansion of its bond-purchase program.

ECB Ramps Up Stimulus Program Beyond $1.5 Trillion

The European Central Bank scaled up its bond-buying program in a bold move that puts the ECB's stimulus effort in line with that of the Federal Reserve, while U.S. unemployment and trade data pointed to a rocky recovery from the pandemic shutdowns that crippled the global economy.

Why Mr. Market Ignores a World in Turmoil

TV gameshows have demonstrated that humans are prepared to make fools of themselves when there is a chance of winning a big pile of cash. Instead of a fast-talking game show host we have Mr. Market.

Bank Dividends: Oasis or Mirage?

Dividend yields may simultaneously be the best reason right now to buy American bank stocks and the best reason to avoid them.