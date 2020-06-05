Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.87%
3139.39 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/04 05:10:02 pm
3112.35 PTS   -0.34%
07:38aInvestor Optimism Over Reopening Lifts Markets Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Investors Climb Back Into Riskiest Emerging-Market Bonds

Investors are edging back into bonds from the riskiest developing countries, even as they remain concerned about a string of defaults. 

 
The Bulls Have Taken Back the Stock Market

The S&P 500 is up nearly 40% in just the past 50 trading days, the largest such rally since 1957. 

 
Stocks Are Rallying Despite Nationwide Protests. That's Typical.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear, with investors seemingly looking past everything from rising tensions with China to the toll of a pandemic that has brought the global economy to a standstill. 

 
SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz Set Up New Funds to Back Diverse Founders

Two high-profile venture firms unveiled efforts to back startup founders of color, amid an escalation of racial tensions in the U.S. SoftBank's $100 million fund appears to be the largest of its kind. 

 
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to Invest $1.2 Billion in Jio Platforms

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to invest $1.21 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other foreign firms eager to buy a stake in the Indian telecommunications and technology giant. 

 
BNY Mellon Whistleblower Who Revealed Currency Abuses Gets $50 Million

The Securities and Exchange Commission awarded a former trader at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. $50 million, a record whistleblower payment from the agency. 

 
Euro Jumps as ECB Expands Bond-Buying Program

The euro climbed to a nearly three-month high against the dollar and yields on southern European debt fell as investors cheered the European Central Bank's expansion of its bond-purchase program. 

 
ECB Ramps Up Stimulus Program Beyond $1.5 Trillion

The European Central Bank scaled up its bond-buying program in a bold move that puts the ECB's stimulus effort in line with that of the Federal Reserve, while U.S. unemployment and trade data pointed to a rocky recovery from the pandemic shutdowns that crippled the global economy. 

 
Why Mr. Market Ignores a World in Turmoil

TV gameshows have demonstrated that humans are prepared to make fools of themselves when there is a chance of winning a big pile of cash. Instead of a fast-talking game show host we have Mr. Market. 

 
Bank Dividends: Oasis or Mirage?

Dividend yields may simultaneously be the best reason right now to buy American bank stocks and the best reason to avoid them.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 2.80% 40.44 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.05% 26281.82 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
FACEBOOK -1.68% 226.29 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ 100 -0.77% 9629.664468 Delayed Quote.10.27%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.69% 9615.813165 Delayed Quote.7.17%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3112.35 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
07:38aInvestor Optimism Over Reopening Lifts Markets Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:57aInvestor Optimism Over Reopening Lifts Markets Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
06:28aFutures gain as recovery optimism lingers ahead of May jobs data
RE
05:52aInvestor Optimism Over Reopening Lifts Markets Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
05:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Are Rallying Despite Nationwide Protests. Th..
DJ
04:56aGlobal stocks and euro surge ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
04:48aGlobal stocks and euro surge ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
04:44aGlobal stocks and euro surge ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 19.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.18.42%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 36.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.23%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.04 Delayed Quote.12.02%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 43.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.30%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 21.77 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.13%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 300.59 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 109.1 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 71 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
INCYTE CORPORATION 93.8 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 53.58 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group