News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Wirecard's Former CEO Arrested

Markus Braun was arrested and released on bail, days after the German payments company revealed a $2 billion hole in its books.

Credit Suisse Reviews Funds Linked to SoftBank-Backed Firm

Credit Suisse Group AG has launched an internal review into funds it manages that have invested in billions of dollars worth of securities sold by a SoftBank Group Corp.-backed firm, the bank said.

Black-Owned Investment Firm Sues New Jersey for Racial Bias

Blueprint Capital Advisors sued New Jersey for racial bias, saying officials told it that the state's pension was averse to hiring money-management firms owned by minorities.

Investors Bet Against Pound as Focus Returns to Brexit

Traders' sentiment toward the British pound has reached its lowest since the run-up to last year's election, as attention shifts from the coronavirus pandemic to stalled Brexit negotiations.

Wirecard's Downfall Blows Up $1 Billion Lifeline From SoftBank, Credit Suisse

Before Wirecard's unraveling, two financial heavyweights set up an unusual $1 billion investment in the payments company. A structured product tied to that deal is now foundering, amplifying the damage from the fintech giant's troubles.

The Big U.S. Stock Indexes Are Telling Different Stories

The Nasdaq's advantage over the Dow and S&P 500 this year is the biggest since 1983. The gap between the S&P 500 and the Dow is the widest since 2002, when the Dow was ahead.

Lawmakers Ask Fed to Help Businesses Struggling to Make Mortgage Payments

More than 100 members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve to help struggling businesses pause debt payments in a key real-estate financing market.

Oaktree's New Distressed-Debt Fund Gets New Mexico Pension Pledge

Oaktree Capital Management has received a $100 million commitment from New Mexico's state pension system for a distressed-debt fund that would be the largest ever raised, if the investment firm hits its $15 billion target.

SEC, Justice Department to Scrutinize Exchanges' Market-Data Business

Wall Street's chief regulator and the nation's antitrust watchdog agreed to a formal partnership that could result in greater scrutiny of the fees charged by stock exchanges for crucial market data.