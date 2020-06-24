Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/23 05:09:00 pm
3131.29 PTS   +0.43%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/23Asia stocks touch four-month top on dogged optimism
RE
06/23Asia stocks touch four-month top on dogged optimism
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Wirecard's Former CEO Arrested

Markus Braun was arrested and released on bail, days after the German payments company revealed a $2 billion hole in its books. 

 
Credit Suisse Reviews Funds Linked to SoftBank-Backed Firm

Credit Suisse Group AG has launched an internal review into funds it manages that have invested in billions of dollars worth of securities sold by a SoftBank Group Corp.-backed firm, the bank said. 

 
Black-Owned Investment Firm Sues New Jersey for Racial Bias

Blueprint Capital Advisors sued New Jersey for racial bias, saying officials told it that the state's pension was averse to hiring money-management firms owned by minorities. 

 
Investors Bet Against Pound as Focus Returns to Brexit

Traders' sentiment toward the British pound has reached its lowest since the run-up to last year's election, as attention shifts from the coronavirus pandemic to stalled Brexit negotiations. 

 
Wirecard's Downfall Blows Up $1 Billion Lifeline From SoftBank, Credit Suisse

Before Wirecard's unraveling, two financial heavyweights set up an unusual $1 billion investment in the payments company. A structured product tied to that deal is now foundering, amplifying the damage from the fintech giant's troubles. 

 
The Big U.S. Stock Indexes Are Telling Different Stories

The Nasdaq's advantage over the Dow and S&P 500 this year is the biggest since 1983. The gap between the S&P 500 and the Dow is the widest since 2002, when the Dow was ahead. 

 
Lawmakers Ask Fed to Help Businesses Struggling to Make Mortgage Payments

More than 100 members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve to help struggling businesses pause debt payments in a key real-estate financing market. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Oaktree's New Distressed-Debt Fund Gets New Mexico Pension Pledge

Oaktree Capital Management has received a $100 million commitment from New Mexico's state pension system for a distressed-debt fund that would be the largest ever raised, if the investment firm hits its $15 billion target. 

 
SEC, Justice Department to Scrutinize Exchanges' Market-Data Business

Wall Street's chief regulator and the nation's antitrust watchdog agreed to a formal partnership that could result in greater scrutiny of the fees charged by stock exchanges for crucial market data.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.06% 9.91 Delayed Quote.-25.91%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.50% 26156.1 Delayed Quote.-8.81%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.13% 0.90425 Delayed Quote.6.70%
NASDAQ 100 0.78% 10209.817285 Delayed Quote.16.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 10131.368508 Delayed Quote.12.08%
S&P 500 0.43% 3131.29 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.27% 5497 End-of-day quote.15.58%
WIRECARD AG 18.82% 17.158 Delayed Quote.-84.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/23Asia stocks touch four-month top on dogged optimism
RE
06/23Asia stocks touch four-month top on dogged optimism
RE
06/23Tech Up As Momentum Continues To Carry Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/23Nasdaq Hits Another Record as Tech Shares Fuel Rally
DJ
06/23MICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinoff of $50 Billion Stake in VMware -- Update
DJ
06/23Wall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record
RE
06/23Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 103.88 Delayed Quote.12.64%
SYSCO CORPORATION 58.28 Delayed Quote.5.96%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 75.35 Delayed Quote.5.61%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.03 Delayed Quote.5.50%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 16.24 Delayed Quote.4.84%
NRG ENERGY, INC 33 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
WESTERN DIGITAL 43.51 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 177.25 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
FORTINET, INC. 137.07 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 14 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group