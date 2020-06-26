Log in
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/26/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Fed Stress Test Finds U.S. Banks Healthy Enough to Withstand the Coronavirus Crisis

In its annual stress test, the Fed said the nation's biggest banks are healthy but could suffer 2008-style losses if the economy languishes. It ordered them to cap dividends and halt buybacks to guard against soured loans. 

 
Swedish Regulator Fines SEB $107 Million, Citing Lax Anti-Money-Laundering Efforts

Sweden's financial supervisory authority fined SEB about $107 million following a delayed review of the bank's efforts to prevent money laundering at Baltic branches. 

 
BlackRock Cuts Fees for Its Largest ETF to Match Vanguard

The investment giant disclosed that it lowered the price investors pay for an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 to $3 on every $10,000 invested, from $4. 

 
Jack Abramoff Charged With Fraud

The political lobbyist was charged with fraud in connection with the sale of a new cryptocurrency that was touted as superior to bitcoin. 

 
Fed's George: Unclear What Fed Policy Will Need to Do Next

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said with the future path of the economy linked to how well health threats from the coronavirus pandemic can be managed, it is unclear what lies ahead for central-bank policy efforts. 

 
FDIC to Lift Postcrisis Curb on Banks

Federal agencies moved to roll back financial regulations that could free up tens of billions of dollars for major banks and allow them to invest more in venture-capital funds, delivering Wall Street one of its biggest wins of the Trump administration. 

 
Orange County Pension to Increase Private-Equity Pace

The pension manager plans to ramp up investment to $550 million this year and eventually add eight to 10 more managers to its private-equity portfolio. 

 
Exchanges Get Discretion to Police Technology Glitches

Futures exchanges would be expected to create defenses against disruptive technology failures, but might not have to upgrade current policies under a proposal issued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 

 
NYSE Set to Host Albertsons IPO With Coronavirus Restrictions

The New York Stock Exchange is looking to show it is back in business as it hosts the initial public offering of Albertsons, the highest-profile IPO since its famed trading floor reopened. 

 
Wirecard Files for Insolvency After Revealing Accounting Hole

German fintech company Wirecard has filed for insolvency proceedings, days after revealing that more than $2 billion in cash missing from its balance sheet probably didn't exist.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.10% 8237.361 End-of-day quote.29.08%
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.56% 546.97 Delayed Quote.8.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.18% 25745.6 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 10101.834144 Delayed Quote.14.54%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.09% 10017.002548 Delayed Quote.10.44%
ORANGE 0.44% 10.39 Real-time Quote.-20.81%
S&P 500 1.10% 3083.76 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
WIRECARD AG -71.28% 3.533 Delayed Quote.-96.71%
