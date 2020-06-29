News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Deals Resume in Sale of Risky Loan Funds

Sales of new collateralized-loan obligations, or CLOs, have rebounded sharply over the past six weeks as debt investors resume their reach for higher-yielding, riskier debt.

Fed's Daly Calls Economic Outlook 'Uncertain'

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco leader Mary Daly declined to say whether an uptick in coronavirus-related illness in parts of the country is on track to damage her expectations of a slow and gradual recovery.

Fed Opens Lending Program for New Issuance of Corporate Debt

The central bank opened its $500 billion lending program to support issuance of new debt by large corporations, the last of nine emergency programs it is running to backstop lending markets reeling from the pandemic.

Wirecard to Continue Business After Insolvency

Wirecard said it will continue to run its business activities after filing for insolvency and expects a provisional administrator to be appointed in due course.

Empower Retirement to Buy Personal Capital

Empower Retirement said it is buying the personal-wealth management company Personal Capital Corp. for as much as $1 billion, in a move to expand Empower's financial-planning tools to individuals.

Banks Have No Idea Who's Creditworthy Anymore

Lenders have pulled back sharply on lending to U.S. consumers during the coronavirus crisis. One reason: They can't tell who is creditworthy anymore.

Money-Market Shifts Are Bad News for Profit-Starved Global Banks

Fidelity's closure of some prime money- market funds won't create any immediate issues for foreign banks, but it is a negative omen of long-term developments.

Aircraft Carrier Size Investment Banks Won't Solve China's Financial Woes

A state-owned Chinese JPMorgan equivalent might help stave off foreign competition, but it won't do much to fix the sector's structural frailties.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Coronavirus Erases Guidance From 40% of S&P 500

More than 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their guidance, as the coronavirus pandemic has doused U.S. corporations in uncertainty, and their shares together have fallen more than the broader index.