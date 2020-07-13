News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed, Treasury Disagreements Slowed Lending Plan

Disagreements between leaders at the Fed and Treasury slowed the start of their flagship lending initiative for small and midsize businesses.

Wall Street's Earnings Forecast: Cloudy With a Chance of Turbulence

More than 180 companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their earnings guidance in the wake of the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. That has led to the widest dispersion in earnings estimates in years.

Are Banks Afraid? Watch How Much They Set Aside for Loan Losses

While a global slowdown makes loans scarier, the biggest U.S. banks are expected to report declining second-quarter profits and a marked increase in reserves for potential loan defaults.

Bank Earnings: Main Street Blues vs. Wall Street Boom

Bank earnings can sometimes be a snooze. But the stakes this quarter are unusually high.

Hedge Fund Chatham Wins Bankruptcy Auction for McClatchy's Newspapers

The pending sale would end 163 years of family ownership for the newspaper chain and increase financial investors' control of the American publishing industry.

SEC Rule Proposal Would Slash Number of Investment Managers That Need to Report Quarterly Holdings

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed sharply raising the size threshold of funds required to report their U.S. stockholdings quarterly, a move that would end such disclosures for nearly 90% of current filers, including many hedge funds and mutual-fund firms.

Actis Locks In $2.9 Billion So Far for Latest Energy Fund

Actis has raised nearly $3 billion so far for its latest fund dedicated to renewable-energy investments in emerging markets.

SoFi Makes Second Attempt to Start Its Own Bank

The financial-tech startup filed an application with regulators this week to create SoFi Bank, a Utah-based bank of which it would be the sole owner. The effort comes nearly three years after SoFi abandoned a similar attempt.

Fed Discloses More Corporate Bond and ETF Purchases

The Federal Reserve purchased about $1.3 billion in face value of corporate bonds from June 17 to June 26, boosting its purchases under a market-stabilization buying program to about $1.5 billion at the time.

Traders Bet on Rally for China's Markets

A dramatic rally in shares of Chinese companies has unleashed a frenzy of trading activity, with many investors positioning for an even bigger advance.