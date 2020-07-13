News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Blank-Check Boom Gets Boost From Coronavirus

With the IPO market rattled by Covid-19 and wild volatility, using a blank-check company has become a more attractive way to go public. So far in 2020, new listings of such vehicles have raised $12.1 billion.

Investors Find New Safe Place to Hide: Chinese Bonds

Foreign capital flowed into locally denominated Chinese government bonds in the second quarter at the fastest pace since late 2018.

DNB Profits Rise, Warns on Targets

DNB reported a slight rise in second-quarter underlying profit but said that while its financial ambitions are unchanged it doesn't expect to meet them this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed, Treasury Disagreements Slowed Lending Plan

Disagreements between leaders at the Fed and Treasury slowed the start of their flagship lending initiative for small and midsize businesses.

Wall Street's Earnings Forecast: Cloudy With a Chance of Turbulence

More than 180 companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their earnings guidance in the wake of the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. That has led to the widest dispersion in earnings estimates in years.

Are Banks Afraid? Watch How Much They Set Aside for Loan Losses

While a global slowdown makes loans scarier, the biggest U.S. banks are expected to report declining second-quarter profits and a marked increase in reserves for potential loan defaults.

Bank Earnings: Main Street Blues vs. Wall Street Boom

Bank earnings can sometimes be a snooze. But the stakes this quarter are unusually high.

Hedge Fund Chatham Wins Bankruptcy Auction for McClatchy's Newspapers

The pending sale would end 163 years of family ownership for the newspaper chain and increase financial investors' control of the American publishing industry.

SEC Rule Proposal Would Slash Number of Investment Managers That Need to Report Quarterly Holdings

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed sharply raising the size threshold of funds required to report their U.S. stockholdings quarterly, a move that would end such disclosures for nearly 90% of current filers, including many hedge funds and mutual-fund firms.

Actis Locks In $2.9 Billion So Far for Latest Energy Fund

Actis has raised nearly $3 billion so far for its latest fund dedicated to renewable-energy investments in emerging markets.