S&P 500
After market
0.00%
2853.7 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/09 10:10:00 pm
2853.58 PTS   -0.14%
11:27pWALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Little Changed Amid Positive Corporate..
DJ
10:57pWALL STREET STO : S&P 500, Dow end lower with energy, financials; Te..
RE
10:42pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Logs Best Streak Since October As Broader..
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/09/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Economists See Two More Fed Rate Increases This Year

Most private economists see the Federal Reserve raising short-term interest rates two more times this year, once in September and again in December, according to The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey of forecasters. 

 
Evans: Economy Supports Fed Moving to More Normal Rate Environment

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said a strong economy, low unemployment and rising inflation mean the central bank should be moving closer to a more normal interest-rate environment. 

 
Stocks Little Changed Amid Positive Corporate Earnings

The S&P 500 edged lower Thursday, as the latest round of corporate-earnings reports offered some support to a stock market reckoning with yet another trade volley. 

 
Economists See Growth Hitting 3% in 2018, But Higher Risks Beyond

Economists are boosting their projections for growth in U.S. output this year, but trade disputes, a fading boost from fiscal stimulus and rising rates leave them thinking strong growth won't last much longer than that. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Tame in July

A gauge of U.S. business prices was unchanged in July from June, but remains well up from a year earlier. 

 
Oil Prices Steady After Sharp Fall

Oil prices steadied after falling sharply on expectations that crude would be drawn into the U.S.-China trade dispute, along with downward pressure from bearish U.S. stocks data. 

 
China's Tariff Turnaround: U.S. Crude Oil Drops Off the Target List

As China made good on its threat to impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports, one big-ticket item originally on its hit list was conspicuously missing: crude oil. 

 
The S&P Index That's Hitting New Records

The S&P 500 Total Return Index is hitting new highs, while the more well-known S&P 500 stock benchmark trails close behind. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, continuing to hover near historic lows. 

 
Valuations Are Slipping Even as Stocks Hover Near Records

Stock-market valuations are lower now than they have been for a while, but that doesn't mean shares are cheap.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.29% 25509.23 Delayed Quote.3.50%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 7466.962 Delayed Quote.16.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.04% 7891.7818 Delayed Quote.14.27%
S&P 500 -0.14% 2853.58 Real-time Quote.6.91%
Chart S&P 500
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CENTURYLINK 20.885 Real-time Quote.12.65%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 48.77 Real-time Quote.6.18%
VIACOM 30.38 Real-time Quote.6.15%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS 50.98 Real-time Quote.4.19%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 81.82 Delayed Quote.3.73%
MYLAN NV 36.61 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 51.02 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 1895.1 Real-time Quote.-7.33%
COTY 12.355 Real-time Quote.-7.66%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 70.03 Delayed Quote.-10.56%
