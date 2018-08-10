Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/10/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Japan's Economy Grew 1.9% in Second Quarter

Japan's economy expanded in the April-June period after a mild contraction in the previous three months, and economists said growth was likely to continue, barring an worsening in the trade conflict with the U.S. 

 
Russian Stocks, Ruble Fall Amid U.S. Sanctions

Newly announced U.S. sanctions-and the potential for a second round of actions in 90 days-roiled Russia's currency and blue-chip stocks as the country braced for further economic pain amid uncertainties over the Trump administration's commitment to enforcement. 

 
Nasdaq Extends Winning Streak to Eighth Session

The tech-heavy index shrugged off declines in other stock indexes in the latest sign that investors are retaining their faith in companies like Apple and Amazon.com. 

 
Economists See Two More Fed Rate Increases This Year

Most private economists see the Federal Reserve raising short-term interest rates two more times this year, once in September and again in December, according to The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey of forecasters. 

 
Economists See Growth Hitting 3% in 2018, But Higher Risks Beyond

Economists are boosting their projections for growth in U.S. output this year, but trade disputes, a fading boost from fiscal stimulus and rising rates leave them thinking strong growth won't last much longer than that. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Tame in July

A gauge of U.S. business prices was unchanged in July from June, but remains well up from a year earlier. 

 
Stocks Little Changed Amid Positive Corporate Earnings

The S&P 500 edged lower Thursday, as the latest round of corporate-earnings reports offered some support to a stock market reckoning with yet another trade volley. 

 
Oil Prices Steady After Sharp Fall

Oil prices steadied after falling sharply on expectations that crude would be drawn into the U.S.-China trade dispute, along with downward pressure from bearish U.S. stocks data. 

 
China's Tariff Turnaround: U.S. Crude Oil Drops Off the Target List

As China made good on its threat to impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports, one big-ticket item originally on its hit list was conspicuously missing: crude oil. 

 
Valuations Are Slipping Even as Stocks Hover Near Records

Stock-market valuations are lower now than they have been for a while, but that doesn't mean shares are cheap.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.29% 25509.23 Delayed Quote.3.20%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 7466.962 Delayed Quote.16.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.04% 7891.7818 Delayed Quote.14.27%
S&P 500 -0.14% 2853.58 Real-time Quote.6.88%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CENTURYLINK 20.97 Delayed Quote.13.11%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 48.87 Delayed Quote.6.40%
VIACOM 30.34 Delayed Quote.6.01%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS 50.95 Delayed Quote.4.13%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 81.82 Delayed Quote.3.73%
APACHE CORPORATION 43.29 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
MYLAN NV 36.61 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
COTY 12.41 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 51.02 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 70.03 Delayed Quote.-10.56%
