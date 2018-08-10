Japan's Economy Grew 1.9% in Second Quarter

Japan's economy expanded in the April-June period after a mild contraction in the previous three months, and economists said growth was likely to continue, barring a worsening in the trade conflict with the U.S.

Reserve Bank of Australia Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday revised lower its near-term inflation forecasts citing the impact of falling services cost, but said the dip would be temporary.

Russian Stocks, Ruble Fall Amid U.S. Sanctions

Newly announced U.S. sanctions-and the potential for a second round of actions in 90 days-roiled Russia's currency and blue-chip stocks as the country braced for further economic pain amid uncertainties over the Trump administration's commitment to enforcement.

Evans: Economy Supports Fed Moving to More Normal Rate Environment

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said a strong economy, low unemployment and rising inflation mean the central bank should be moving closer to a more normal interest-rate environment.

Nasdaq Extends Winning Streak to Eighth Session

The tech-heavy index shrugged off declines in other stock indexes in the latest sign that investors are retaining their faith in companies like Apple and Amazon.com.

Economists See Two More Fed Rate Increases This Year

Most private economists see the Federal Reserve raising short-term interest rates two more times this year, once in September and again in December, according to The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey of forecasters.

China's Tariff Turnaround: U.S. Crude Oil Drops Off the Target List

As China made good on its threat to impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports, one big-ticket item originally on its hit list was conspicuously missing: crude oil.

Stocks Little Changed Amid Positive Corporate Earnings

The S&P 500 edged lower Thursday, as the latest round of corporate-earnings reports offered some support to a stock market reckoning with yet another trade volley.

Oil Prices Steady After Sharp Fall

Oil prices steadied after falling sharply on expectations that crude would be drawn into the U.S.-China trade dispute, along with downward pressure from bearish U.S. stocks data.

Economists See Growth Hitting 3% in 2018, But Higher Risks Beyond

Economists are boosting their projections for growth in U.S. output this year, but trade disputes, a fading boost from fiscal stimulus and rising rates leave them thinking strong growth won't last much longer than that.